ValleyCats Throw First No-Hitter at the Joe

Jon Rahm has proven he is one of the best golfers in the world right now. We all know the story by now, he was disqualified from the Memorial with a six stroke lead on Sunday do to a positive Covid-19 test and recovered in time to win on Sunday at Torrey Pines. But the question really now is, how good can this kid be when we measure him up against the all-time greats? Of course there is a long way to go but Ryan Ballengee from Golf News Net believes he can be historically good. Make sure to listen to him above but there is that clutch gene that players like Rory McIlroy do not have that Rahm has. Ballengee says he can be 5-7 time major winner because he is great from tee to green and an incredible length putter. Not many people though can thrive in the moment they way he has been able to. If you look at his career, he basically has been 1st, 2nd or 3rd in 25% of his appearances in his pro career.