ValleyCats Throw First No-Hitter at the Joe
The Tri-City ValleyCats made history last night by throwing the first no-hitter ever at Joe Bruno Stadium. Parker Kelly went 6 strong and Fransisco Jimenez and Trey Cochran-Gill finished the job. Was it the alternate jerseys that lead to that success? We joked with manager Pete Incaviglia on the show about that as well as asking him about his teams improvement. Pete joins the show every week on Wednesday's at 1030 AM. The most interesting part of the interview comes about halfway when Pete gives us the inside look on what happened when he was ejected during Sunday's game. It is a can't miss story that you can listen to above. The Cats are back in action at the Joe tonight against Sussex County, Thursday night versus New Jersey and throughout the weekend for the first matchup with Washington this season.1045theteam.com