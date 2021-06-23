Cancel
Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD strengthens after breaking above $26.00

By Matías Salord
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver jumps to $26.29, the highest since Friday, after breaking $26.00. During the American session, the recovery in metals lost strength. Silver (XAG/USD) broke above $26.00 and climbed to $26.29, reaching the highest level since last Friday. The move higher took place amid a rally in metals and also boosted by technical factors. However, during the last hours, metals lost momentum and pulled back, trimming daily gains.

www.fxstreet.com
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD recovers further on Friday as the US dollar retreats

Greenback holds onto daily losses during Friday’s American session. US employment data triggers correction of the dollar. GBP/USD up on Friday, but down for the week. The GBP/USD is hovering near 1.3800 after a sharp recovery from 1.3730, the lowest level since mid-April. The pair bottomed immediately after the release of the US employment report and then bounced to the upside as the greenback reversed, falling across the board.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH prepares to set up higher high

Ethereum price seems to be done with its retracement after bouncing off a support barrier at $2,045. ETH could rally 15% to set up a higher high at $2,460. A breakdown of the June 27 swing low at $1,804 will invalidate the bullish thesis. Ethereum price experienced a minor pullback...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Ethereum price analysis: ETH spikes above $2,200 again, lower high to be set?

ETH moved higher overnight. Market has approached previous high around $2,300. Ethereum price analysis is bearish for today as a lower high will likely be set over the next hours, and ETH will make another push lower from there. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to move to the $1,900 support over the next few days.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE aims higher, but challenges remain

Dogecoin price falters and falls below the lower trend line of a symmetrical triangle pattern. DOGE cannot close above May’s declining trend line, reinforcing its importance. 23.60% Fibonacci retracement hovers above, strengthened by multiple daily price lows through May and June. Dogecoin price rally from the 200-day simple moving average...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls set to extend gains beyond 111.60

USD/JPY continues with its rally and pushes higher to make fresh daily tops. Bulls are not in a mood to settle down any time soon if price remains strong above 111.60. Momentum Oscillators hold onto a positive trajectory, signaling more upside. USD/JPY extends the previous session’s spectacular gains on the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack critical support near 0.6940

NZD/USD remains under pressure in the Asian trading hours. More downside envisioned for pair if price decisively breaks 0.6960. Momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone with negative bias. NZD/USD extends the previous day's losses on Friday. The pair started the fresh month of trading on a lower note. At...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bulls struggle near the double top formation

USD/CHF is in a consolation mood after moving continuously higher from the lows of 0.9142. Pair looks for additional gains if price decisively breaks 0.9260. Momentum oscillator holds onto the overbought zone with an upside bias. USD/CHF extends the previous session’s gains on Friday in the Asian session. The pair...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with five-month-old hurdle near 1.2450

USD/CAD seesaws around two-week top, keeps bounce off March’s low. Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond the key supports keep buyers hopeful. 50-day EMA, falling trend line from late 2020 add to the trading filters. USD/CAD remains sidelined around 1.2435-45 during Friday’s Asian session. The loonie pair recovered from the horizontal...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD rally catches breath

The US dollar goes sideways, following a slight improvement in last week’s initial jobless claims. The rally has resumed after a breakout above 0.9230, the top range of the previous consolidation. Price action is rising along the moving averages as a sign of acceleration in the bullish momentum. 0.9310 is the next target.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar rally reaches strong resistance zone

The yen drops across the board as the US dollar rises sharply. USD/JPY gains more than a hundred pips in two days. The US dollar started the second half of the year with a new rally versus the yen. For the second day in a row USD/JPY rose sharply and it climbed to fresh one-year highs above 111.50. The rally is likely to be challenged on Friday with the US official employment report. A weak number could trigger a rally in bonds, making a reversal in USD/JPY. The up move on Thursday was also helped by risk appetite. US yields rose but only modestly.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY retreats after US data, still heads for highest weekly close in a year

Japanese yen holds onto gains after US data. US dollar turns negative even as NFP surpass expectations. The USD/JPY is pulling back on Friday after rising significantly during two consecutive days. After the US official employment, it dropped to 111.14 and then bounced modestly. As of writing, it trades at 111.30, on its way to the highest weekly close since February 2020.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: On the way to another key support around 1.1800

EUR/USD remains pressured around three-month low tested the previous day. Failures to bounce off crucial horizontal line, downbeat Momentum keep bears hopeful. Two-month-old support line, RSI conditions to test further downside. EUR/USD prints a five-day downtrend, after refreshing the lowest level since April 06, around 1.1845 during the initial Asian...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD has a good chance to regain the $1900 level – TDS

As gold plunged back into the $1,770s/oz range in the days immediately after the June FOMC economic projections were released, the market delivered a sobering reminder to investors and analysts that the path to new highs is almost never a smooth one. Despite the recent selloff, economists at TD Securities judge that the Fed’s continued emphasis on its full employment mandate should see the yellow metal recover most of its recent losses.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD stays weak, approaches 1.1800 ahead of Lagarde, NFP

EUR/USD tumbles further to the 1.1820 zone on Friday. EMU’s Producer Prices next on tap in the euro docket. Markets’ focus will be on the release of June’s Payrolls. The selling bias around the European currency remains unabated and now motivates EUR/USD to recede further and record new lows near 1.1820 at the end of the week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: A slide to 1.3670 is on the cards

Dollar’s strength extends into another session, eyes turn to the NFP. BoE Governor Bailey offsets Haldane's comments, hitting the pound sterling. GBP/USD unable to recover, remains vulnerable looking at key support area near 1.3670. After outperforming on Wednesday, the pound dropped across the board on Thursday. The combination of a...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Price Analysis: Descending trend-line continues to cap ahead of NFP

USD/CAD witnessed a modest intraday pullback from a descending trend-line resistance. The technical set-up still favours bullish traders and supports prospects for further gains. Sustained weakness below 100-day SMA is needed to negate the constructive outlook. The USD/CAD pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to two-week tops and...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD analysis: Bulls could prevail

The US Dollar surged by 77 pips or 0.62% against the Canadian Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair breached the weekly resistance level at 1.2434 during yesterday's trading session. Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher within the following trading session. A potential breakout through the...