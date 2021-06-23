Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD strengthens after breaking above $26.00
Silver jumps to $26.29, the highest since Friday, after breaking $26.00. During the American session, the recovery in metals lost strength. Silver (XAG/USD) broke above $26.00 and climbed to $26.29, reaching the highest level since last Friday. The move higher took place amid a rally in metals and also boosted by technical factors. However, during the last hours, metals lost momentum and pulled back, trimming daily gains.www.fxstreet.com