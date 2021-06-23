Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD strengthens after breaking above $26.00

The yen drops across the board as the US dollar rises sharply. USD/JPY gains more than a hundred pips in two days. The US dollar started the second half of the year with a new rally versus the yen. For the second day in a row USD/JPY rose sharply and it climbed to fresh one-year highs above 111.50. The rally is likely to be challenged on Friday with the US official employment report. A weak number could trigger a rally in bonds, making a reversal in USD/JPY. The up move on Thursday was also helped by risk appetite. US yields rose but only modestly.