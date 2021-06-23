Cancel
Get a preview of OOIDA’s Truck to Success course on becoming an owner-op

By Land Line Staff
Land Line Media
Land Line Media
 9 days ago
Are you on the fence about signing up for OOIDA’s Truck to Success course for drivers thinking about becoming an owner-operator?. Maybe a free preview will help you decide. OOIDA is again offering its Truck to Success course this fall. It is a three-day deep dive into the ins and outs of becoming an owner-operator. The course is scheduled for Oct. 26-28 at the Courtyard Marriot in Blue Springs, Mo. For those unable to attend in person, there will be an option to attend the classes via Zoom web conferencing.

Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

