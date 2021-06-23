Get a preview of OOIDA’s Truck to Success course on becoming an owner-op

Are you on the fence about signing up for OOIDA’s Truck to Success course for drivers thinking about becoming an owner-operator?. Maybe a free preview will help you decide. OOIDA is again offering its Truck to Success course this fall. It is a three-day deep dive into the ins and outs of becoming an owner-operator. The course is scheduled for Oct. 26-28 at the Courtyard Marriot in Blue Springs, Mo. For those unable to attend in person, there will be an option to attend the classes via Zoom web conferencing.