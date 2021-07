With vaccination efforts in Canada continuing apace, the Canadian federal government recently laid out highly anticipated plans to ease restrictions for fully vaccinated citizens on 5 July. As airports in the country prepare to reopen, FTE caught up with Neil Pakey, CEO, Nieuport Aviation, owner and operator of the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, to find out more about what this means for the recovery of Toronto, how the terminal is preparing to welcome back passengers, and the company’s continuous investment in innovation, technology and sustainability.