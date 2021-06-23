Cancel
Arkansas State

Huddle House Opens 6th Arkansas Location in Jonesboro

By Huddle House
franchising.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFather-Son Duo and Multi-Unit Franchisees Bring Highly Anticipated “Any Meal, Any Time” Diner Concept to Craighead County. Huddle House, the nation’s iconic all-day breakfast restaurant and neighborhood gathering place, is officially opening for business in the Jonesboro community. The new location, which is set to open on Tuesday, June 29, is conveniently located at 2180 East Highland Drive and marks the 6th Arkansas-based restaurant for the brand.

www.franchising.com
