Green Roads acquired by Canadian company with eye on U.S. cannabis market

By Ashley Portero
South Florida Business Journal
 9 days ago
"Valens now has a significant presence in the largest cannabinoid market in the world, representing a monumental step in our international expansion strategy," its CEO says.

The South Florida Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida
