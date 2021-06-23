Green Roads acquired by Canadian company with eye on U.S. cannabis market

Lauded Canadian cannabis brand Superette recently opened its fourth outpost in Ottawa's Glebe neighborhood, kilometers by its first locale. "Each time we expand our brand's retail footprint we use it as an opportunity to try something different," Superette CEO Mimi Lam shares, with her fellow co-founder and chief brand officer Drummond Munro explaining that the new space "highlights the evolution of the brand," while maintaining the familiar, diner-inspired components that make it so recognizable. "Customers know how to interact with these elements," Munro continues, "you see a fridge and you know what to expect inside; you see a stool and it calls you to sit." The new store is divided into three distinct areas beginning with the vibrant red merchandise shop and mini arcade, moving through a "funhaus" of mirrors, and ending in the cannabis retail area at the back. "We always try to surprise and delight," Munro says, referencing the claw machine and distortive mirrors as examples of gamifying the retail experience to elevate it beyond just a transactional one. To appeal to its broad demographic, the brand stayed true to its surreal yet signature style, tapping into the power of nostalgia to build lasting connections.