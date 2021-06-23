Muse Elementary students craft wreath from recycled materials

Jennifer Auman’s second-graders at Muse Elementary started reading books about taking care of the Earth, the environment, recycling and more, the beginning of April since Earth Day was April 22. She initially saw a wreath project similar to what her students eventually created on Pinterest and thought it would be fun to incorporate into their spring lessons and activities. She asked the students to bring in cardboard egg cartons rather than throw them away so that they could turn them into “flowers” on a wreath for their classroom door.