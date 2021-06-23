Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muse, PA

Muse Elementary students craft wreath from recycled materials

By YouTube
Observer-Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Auman’s second-graders at Muse Elementary started reading books about taking care of the Earth, the environment, recycling and more, the beginning of April since Earth Day was April 22. She initially saw a wreath project similar to what her students eventually created on Pinterest and thought it would be fun to incorporate into their spring lessons and activities. She asked the students to bring in cardboard egg cartons rather than throw them away so that they could turn them into “flowers” on a wreath for their classroom door.

observer-reporter.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Home, PA
City
Muse, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycled Materials#Wreath#Earth Day#Muse Elementary#Pinterest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Recycling
Related
Bean Station, TNgraingertoday.com

Bean Station Elementary students receive STEM kits

BEAN STATION – Clinch-Powell Educational Cooperative has provided STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) kits to 50 students at Bean Station Elementary School and their families. Debbie Thomas, Executive/Head Start director for Clinch-Powell, said they are assembled by students at the University of Tennessee. “(They) include a handout (physical and...
San Jose, CAPlumas County News

Chester Elementary student selected for STEM forum

Chester Elementary School student Carson Bagley will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state this summer to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, which is being held in San Jose. NYLF Pathways to STEM is...
ScienceMuskogee Daily Phoenix

CRAFTING WITH 4-H: Local students prep for fair by showing off handiwork

Cherokee County 4-H students showed off their handiwork during an Arts and Crafts Day Camp on Wednesday. The students spent about three hours working on four different craft projects, all of which they’ll be able to enter into the Cherokee County Fair in September. “Our kids have projects areas that...
Kings Park, NYNewsday

Elementary school students raise funds for Ronald McDonald House

Students from Kings Park’s Park View Elementary School last week donated $2,452 to Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro, a small fortune made by washing cars and collecting coins that the charity will use to aid families with sick children. It was the most the school's students had raised...
Butler County, PAwbut.com

NexTier Gift To Help BC3 Educate Elementary And High School Students

Butler County Community College officials say a recent donation will go toward helping programs geared toward high school and elementary students. NexTier Bank donated $20,000 to the BC3 Education Foundation last week that will support the Stock Market Game and College Within the High School. NexTier Bank’s support of BC3...
Public Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

Umatilla Elementary students share pandemic stories

To wrap up a most unusual school year, students at Umatilla Elementary School published “Through their Eyes,” a collection of stories about their personal journey through the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was initiated by Loretta Lynn Vroman, a librarian and teacher at the school who wrote the book’s introduction. Students met with Vroman on a rotating schedule. During those sessions, they worked on their stories.
MilitaryKilleen Daily Herald

Martin Walker Elementary serves students through military partnership

“Awww! Ohhh!” Students at Martin Walker Elementary vocalized their excitement as the lights were turned out in the school cafeteria during their lunch period. Then, they began cracking chemical lights donated by their Fort Hood adopted unit, the 91st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division to provide a green glow in which to enjoy lunch.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

Try paper crafting by making this simple recycled paper purse

Editor’s note: After learning about the creations Ruthanne Moore has fashioned in Willamette View’s art studio, we wanted to know more about paper crafting. We asked the art therapists who work with Moore to offer a guide to making a simple project. Kristen Larsen graciously accepted our challenge. It turns out accessories, like this simple paper purse, are a good place to start. Here are the instructions.
West Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

‘Whole school meeting’ celebrates student, staff at Hazel Elementary

WEST ORANGE, NJ — June 2 marked a special sendoff at Hazel Elementary School, as students gathered collectively for the first time during the school year and soon-to-be retirees were recognized. “Retiring school counselor Lelia Tirado-Smith emphasized the theme of the school year, ‘All Are Welcomed Here,’ with a reading...
Savannah, GAconnectsavannah.com

Buzz Bus supplies students with art materials

The Savannah College of Art and Design Buzz Bus is back and bringing tens of thousands of new and gently used art supplies to local students. This annual event, hosted by SCAD SERVE, is set for 10 a.m. June 29 at the Student Center located at 128 Montgomery St. Donations will benefit Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools System art programs.
Fruitland, IDArgus Observer Online

Elementary students have a ‘STEMtastic’ summer

FRUITLAND — For some students, this year’s summer school means not only catching up, but also the chance to get ahead for the new school year. Fruitland Elementary School offered this opportunity to 180 students this summer, in the form of its 2021 ‘STEMtastic’ summer school program. STEM stands for...
Wood County, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Jefferson Elementary Center students see visiting birds of prey

PARKERSBURG — As part of the Wood County Schools Summer Programs, students had the opportunity to see hawks and owls in person Tuesday morning, as the West Virginia Raptor Rehabilitation Center showed some of its birds and talked about what they do at Jefferson Elementary Center. Cassie Moore and Alisha...
Johnson City, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

JC Elementary Students And Staff Cheer On Class Of 2021

The Johnson City Class of 2021 went back to where it all began on Friday morning. The graduating seniors walked through the halls of Johnson City Elementary School while students and staff cheered them on. For senior Audrey Horton, the send-off was bittersweet as she gets ready to start the...
Hermitage, PAThe Herald

Elementary school receives award from Heart Association

HERMITAGE — Things were done differently this spring due to COVID, but students at Artman Elementary School still learned about heart health, and raised funds for the American Heart Association — becoming the highest-raising school in Mercer County in the process. The elementary school was recognized this year with the...
Tuscaloosa, ALwvua23.com

Rotary Club helps ensure elementary students learn to read

While most students are out of school for summer, others are meeting daily at Martin Luther King Elementary School to shore up their reading skills. Reading Allies is a project that helps students get back up to their proper reading level by third grade. According to volunteer organize Pamela Parker,...
Orangeburg, SCPosted by
News19 WLTX

Elementary students showcase art skills in virtual show

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin's summer arts intensive camp has come to an end, but the nine campers who attended put on a virtual demonstration Friday to showcase what they learned. "Now that we did playwriting, I feel like my typing, art, and writing have improved," said Eva Cooper, Brookdale Elementary...
Westport, CTNBC Connecticut

Coleytown Elementary School, Stepping Stones Preschool in Westport Closed to Students Monday

Two schools in Westport are closed for students on Monday as the town mourns the loss of a woman and her 7-year-old daughter who were found dead in a home last week. In a letter sent to families, Superintendent Thomas Scarice said to appropriately address the end of the school year while simultaneously addressing the profound grief in the Coleytown Elementary School community, Monday, June 21, will not be a student day.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Homemade Toys: From Your Recycle Bin!

We like toys and we like anything DIY! These are a fun collection of homemade toys that you can make for your kids. All have been kid-tested and approved. Plus, they are a ton of fun to make and there is something so special about homemade toys and gifts. Not to mention many of these toys are made from recycled items around your house. Recycling is always a plus!