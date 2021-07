Bayley was the last of the Four Horsewomen to make it to the main roster and initially struggled to find her footing on the main roster. However, that time is behind her as she has established herself as one of the pillars of women’s wrestling throughout the promotion. Some of her best work came during the COVID-19 era where she was the focal point for much of the WWE programming. She spoke to Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK about that time and what could be coming next for her.