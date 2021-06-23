Shin Megami Tensei V daily demon vol. 007 – Mandrake

Shin Megami Tensei lives! For years ,Shin Megami Tensei V has seemed nonexistent, with the sublime Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE having to carry the torch all on its own. Now no longer. Before Shin Megami Tensei V’s long awaited release later in 2021, Atlus deigned to give us a remaster first. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne has long been celebrated as one of the best titles in the entire MegaTen franchise. And now this classic JRPG masterpiece is available for modern audiences. Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster is a fantastic game, with plenty of work done to bring the game up to more modern standards. The definitive version of an absolutely amazing game.