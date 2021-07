The New York Yankees are back at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx after being swept by the Boston Red Sox for the second time this season. Tonight they start a series with the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees are six games out from the East-leading Boston Red Sox. The Angels are also in fourth place but in the AL West. The Angels are coming off a loss to the Detroit Tigers, being swept by the San Francisco Giants and losing three out of four against the Tampa Bay Rays.