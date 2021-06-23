Golitzin, Alex (b. 1939)

Alex Golitzin (b. 1939) is a revered figure in Washington winemaking. Born in France, raised in California, and trained as an engineer, Golitzin was living in Snohomish and working at Scott Paper Company in Everett when he began making wine in his home garage in 1974. For advice and encouragement, Golitzin leaned on his uncle Andre Tchelistcheff, a famed enologist in California, who recommended that Golitzin source his grapes from the Columbia Valley in Eastern Washington. In 1978, Golitzin formalized his operation as Cedar Ridge Winery, soon changing the name to Quilceda Creek Vintners, with a visionary plan to specialize in Cabernet Sauvignon. The superior quality of his early wines quickly led Quilceda Creek to be "recognized as one of America's finest producers of Bordeaux-style wines" (Perdue). In 1983 the Northwest Enological Society awarded the young winery a gold medal and the Grand Prize, a surprising victory that brought widespread demand. In 2002 it became the first Washington winery to earn a perfect 100-point score from Wine Advocate magazine, an achievement it would repeat several times over the years. In 1995, Golitzin turned over head winemaking duties to his son Paul Golitzin while remaining active in winery operations.