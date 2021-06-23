Cancel
FADEL Announces Launch of the Statement Portal - Delivering Royalty Statements for Authors Online

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

Cloud application empowering the quick, easy and secure sharing of royalty statements and other communications. FADEL®, leading provider of Rights and Royalty Management software for publishers, today announced the launch of Statement Portal, the latest innovation in royalty statement delivery online. This cloud solution empowers publishers to strengthen author and agent relations and attract new talent by providing a comprehensive set of author self-service capabilities and secure statement and document delivery services.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Lake Forest, CAdsnews.com

RES.NET Announces Enhanced REO Portal

RES.NET, a Lake Forest, California-based technology platform specializing in loan default management, announced that an enhanced version of its REO portal is now available. In a press release, the company says this new version has advanced features and functionality capable of providing a more intuitive user experience, as well as helping users more effectively manage an existing client base while preparing for future growth.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Empower, Ltd. Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And Extraordinary Meeting Date For Proposed Business Combination With Holley

Empower, Ltd. (NYSE: "EMPW" "EMPW-UN" and "EMPW-WT") ("Empower"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Empower's extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Extraordinary Meeting"). At the Extraordinary Meeting shareholders of Empower will consider the previously announced proposed business combination with Holley Intermediate Holdings, Inc. ("Holley").
EconomyShareCast

Statement re Possible Offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATION OF SUCH JURISDICTION. THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS...
EducationPosted by
TheStreet

Portal Schools Launches At Belkin International Campus

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portal Schools, an emerging network of independent high schools in Los Angeles, today announced its inaugural class for the 2021-22 school year will be co-located at Belkin International's headquarters beginning August 2021. Over the next five years, Portal will open an additional seven sites in the Los Angeles area, all situated on corporate partner campuses across a range of industries.
Financial ReportsAnchorage Press

BellRock Brands Announces Update on Delay in Filing Financial Statements

DENVER, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - BellRock Brands Inc. ("BellRock" or the "Company") (CSE: BRCK.U), an industry-leading cannabis consumer packaged goods ("CPG") multi-state operator, is providing an update on the status of the filing of its annual and interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Filings") and the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Interim Filings"), respectively. At this time, the Company cannot confirm the anticipated filing date, but the Company is continuing to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors to complete the Annual Filings and the Interim Filings as soon as possible. In the interim, the Management Cease Trade Order granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 3, 2021 remains in place.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Planon launches online Marketplace to deliver specialized PropTech add-on applications to corporate real estate and facility management market

BOSTON, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- Planon, the leading, global provider of innovative Real Estate and Facility Management software, announced today that it has launched its online Marketplace to feature new add-on applications and integrations, which have been developed by Planon and its network of innovative technology partners. This online overview is an excellent new resource for organizations who are looking for the latest options around digitalization in this rapidly expanding world of PropTech.
EconomyBusiness Insider

NG Energy Announces Filing of Annual and Q1 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - NG Energy International Corp. ("NGE" or the "Company") (TSXV: GASX) (OTCQX: GASXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed its annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (together, the "Financial Statements"), related management discussion and analysis (together, the "MD&A") and officer certificates on www.sedar.com, as required by the applicable Canadian Securities laws.
Technologyaithority.com

Mobileum Partners With GSMA In Launch Of Blockchain Based Telecom Business Network

Blockchain solution automates and transforms the wholesale roaming clearing and settlement process. Mobileum Inc.a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by GSMA to operationalize the recently announced GSMA eBusiness Network. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem GSMA’s ambition is to create global inter-operator connectivity by fostering a multi-party, multi-vendor, and ledger agnostic environment. The new commercial-grade industrywide blockchain network will provide mobile operators with a single interface to a comprehensive set of wholesale roaming services, improving operational efficiency, cutting costs, mitigating errors and disputes, and advancing overall industry cooperation and innovation.
SoftwareCMSWire

Tealium Announces Functions, Northpass Integrates with HubSpot & More CX News

Tealium, a Customer Data Platform (CDP), has announced Tealium Functions, a free feature within the Tealium CDP. It is designed to allow customers to connect custom destinations, manage data, automate workflows and launch new use cases. Tealium Functions gives developers a canvas to leverage JavaScript code in order to build custom solutions and launch new use cases.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
New York City, NYStamford Advocate

LendIt Fintech USA Reunites the Fintech Community with its Return to a Physical Event in 2022

Flagship event will welcome 5,000+ attendees to Javits Center in New York City in May. LendIt Fintech, the leading event series dedicated to financial services innovation, today announced that its flagship event, LendIt Fintech USA, will return to the New York Javits Center on May 25-26, 2022. Now in its tenth year, LendIt Fintech USA has grown from a small community event with 350 attendees in 2013 to over 5,000 people today. Taking place in the financial capital of the world, LendIt Fintech USA is New York City’s largest fintech event, and brings together banks, fintechs and investors seeking to learn and conduct business. Over 10,000 one-on-one meetings take place at LendIt Fintech USA every year, and many of these meetings are catalysts for deals and partnerships that emerge in the months following the event.
Businessmartechseries.com

SALESmanago LLC & Aghreni Technologies Pvt Limited (Brand – Kenscio), India announces Marketing & Support Services Partnership to offer Customer Data and Experience Platform

SALESmanago, a leading Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) provider in Europe & USA and Encircl LLC , a fully owned US subsidiary of Aghreni Technologies Pvt Ltd , headquartered in Bengaluru, India, owner of the popular brand ‘Kenscio’ and a leading Digital Marketing products and services company serving customers globally announced the marketing and support partnership to promote SALESmanago’ s bestselling AI-drivenCustomer 360° Platform for Global customers and in particular to Indian enterprises.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Exago Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary

On July 1, 2021, Exago marked its fifteenth anniversary. The software start-up that launched in 2006 is now an established leader in the embedded business intelligence market. Co-founders, CEO Mike Brody and CTO Stew Meyers started Exago because, as colleagues at Mike’s previous company, Transcentive, they saw how business users struggled with self-service reporting applications. They believed they could build something better, and after Computershare bought Transcentive, they did just that.
Softwarebusiness.com

CRM Implementation Guide

Investing in the best CRM solutions can streamline your everyday business processes and coordinate your IT, marketing and sales teams. A CRM can also help your company stay competitive, deepen your engagement with customers, and generate detailed reports on your communications with customers, partners, and suppliers. Investing in a CRM...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA, the creator of a global data pooling and knowledge sharing platform that advances data-driven medicine, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has applied to list its ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SOPH."
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Acumen Information Systems Chosen to Serve RKL eSolutions Sage 300 ERP Practice

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. RKL eSolutions is transitioning the Sage 300 client base to Acumen Information Systems effective July 1st, 2021. Acumen and RKL have worked together for many years sharing resources, knowledge and client projects. RKL considered several other Sage 300 Partners, but the choice to choose Acumen was made easier because of their existing relationship.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Thermex-Thermatron Systems Launches Innovative New Website

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. Thermex-Thermatron Systems (“Thermex”) reinforces its role as the leader in the industrial radio frequency (RF) and microwave (MW) technology industry with the launch of an innovative new website. For over 80 years, Thermex-Thermatron has built a global reputation on expertise in manufacturing RF welding and sealing equipment, industrial microwave systems, as well as industrial presses. Thermex requested a redesign from Hatfield Media that would showcase its products and modernize the feel of the site, further strengthening the company’s worldwide reach to prominent customers.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

AscendEX Launches Hummingbot Liquidity Portal

AscendEX, formerly BitMax, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the launch of the Hummingbot Liquidity Mining Portal. AscendEX users will be able to access tools and upside that were previously only available to a small circle of sophisticated market makers. In celebration of the Hummingbot Liquidity Portal integration, AscendEX will launch a campaign starting June 22, at 12:00 a.m. UTC where users can earn a share of a 200,000 USDT reward pool. The campaign will initially support two trading pairs, BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT. AscendEX will launch eight additional pairs on Hummingbot Miner in the coming weeks.