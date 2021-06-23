FADEL Announces Launch of the Statement Portal - Delivering Royalty Statements for Authors Online

Flagship event will welcome 5,000+ attendees to Javits Center in New York City in May. LendIt Fintech, the leading event series dedicated to financial services innovation, today announced that its flagship event, LendIt Fintech USA, will return to the New York Javits Center on May 25-26, 2022. Now in its tenth year, LendIt Fintech USA has grown from a small community event with 350 attendees in 2013 to over 5,000 people today. Taking place in the financial capital of the world, LendIt Fintech USA is New York City’s largest fintech event, and brings together banks, fintechs and investors seeking to learn and conduct business. Over 10,000 one-on-one meetings take place at LendIt Fintech USA every year, and many of these meetings are catalysts for deals and partnerships that emerge in the months following the event.