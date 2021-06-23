Housing Permits Show Tepid Growth in New HBA of Southeastern Michigan Report

Defying seasonal trends, home sales dipped slightly in May, stabilizing prices. Don’t get us wrong – even though the typical May ramp-up in home sales didn’t happen last month and home prices were uncharacteristically flat, it’s still a seller’s world we’re all living in. At least in the 53 metros measured in the RE/MAX National Housing Report for May 2021, that is. Two other metrics, Months Supply of Inventory [the total number of residential properties listed for sale at the end of the month (current inventory) divided by the number of sales contracts signed (pended) during the month] and Days on Market (the number of days between when a home is first listed in an MLS and a sales contract is signed), set report-records, with Months Supply of Inventory dropping to 1.1 months and homes changing hands in a mere 28 days (down four days from April’s 32). Still, May data showed some respite from the history-making sales prices seen in recent months.