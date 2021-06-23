Cancel
NBA

MSU Basketball: Aaron Henry's NBA Draft Combine Results

By McLain Moberg
 10 days ago

East Lansing, Mich. – Aaron Henry was one of 69 players to receive an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago.

Each year, the event provides up and coming athletes with an opportunity to raise or lower their draft stock in front of NBA personnel.

First, players must log measurements, and the former Spartan came in at 6-foot-6 in shoes (6-4.5 without) while weighing in at 209.6 pounds (5.6% body fat).

The Indiana native's wingspan was 6-11.75 (8-7.5 standing reach), whereas his hand length was 8.5 inches (9.25 width).

In the next phase of testing, Henry posted a 29-inch standing vertical leap and a maximum vertical of 35. Other drills such as the lane agility drill, shuttle run, and three-quarter sprint are listed below.

  • Lane Agility Drill: 11.68 seconds
  • Shuttle Run: 3.18 seconds
  • Three-quarter Sprint: 3.08 seconds

Henry entered the draft last season and did the same following his junior year, where he averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Do you want the latest and breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Then please sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow us on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1

East Lansing, MI
