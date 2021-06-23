Cancel
Economy

Lendbuzz Raises $360 Million to Expand Proprietary Auto Finance Platform

By PRWeb
 9 days ago

BOSTON (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Lendbuzz, an AI-based auto finance platform, today announced a $360 million investment, including $60 million in Series C equity financing led by Wellington Management joined by Goldman Sachs & Co and MUFG Innovation Partners, and $300 million in debt financing led by Goldman Sachs Bank USA. The new growth capital will support the company’s fast expansion, and allow Lendbuzz to further its mission of helping individuals currently underserved by the traditional credit system. The company, which partners with auto dealerships, offers an end-to-end loan origination and servicing platform that fits into dealers’ existing F&I workflows and enables a seamless, digital experience for buyers.

Economy
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Marketspulse2.com

Financial Infrastructure Company Orum Raises $56 Million

Orum, a platform for frictionless financial infrastructure, announced it raised $56 million in Series B. These are the details. Orum — a platform for frictionless financial infrastructure — announced it has raised $56 million in Series B funding co-led by Accel and Canapi Ventures. And previous investors Bain Capital Ventures, Inspired Capital, Homebrew, Acrew, Primary, Clocktower, and BoxGroup also participated in the funding round. This funding round brings Orum’s total funds raised to over $82 million.
Businessaithority.com

Alio Raises $20 Million in Series B Financing

Alio Medical, a wearable technology company enabling greater insights through clinical grade real-time data, announced the close of a Series B financing round totaling $20 million. This round includes the conversion of all previously issued convertible notes. The financing was led by Thomas Krebs, former Treasurer of Penumbra Inc., and by Zekavat Investment Group.
Sciencepocketgamer.biz

Mobile UGC platform Hiber raises $15 million

Swedish UGC platform Hiber has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The lead investor was Swedish outfit EQT Ventures. New investor CMT Digital also participated, alongside existing investors Luminar Ventures, Bumble Ventures, Konvoy Ventures and Sybo - developer of Subway Surfers. Founded in 2017, Hiber originally launched...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Rapyd To Acquire Valitor For $100M To Expand Omnichannel Payments

FinTech-as-a-Service startup Rapyd announced Thursday (July 1) it will spend $100 million to acquire Icelandic payments solution firm Valitor from Arion Bank. “Valitor is a well-established payments brand and considered one of Europe’s payments leaders, providing both in-store and online payments acceptance solutions as well as card issuing to SMB merchants in Iceland, the U.K. and Ireland, and across Europe,” Rapyd said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS. “The acquisition of Valitor will complement Rapyd’s existing payment capabilities throughout Europe, as well as enhance its issuing portfolio.”
Businessrock947.com

Online risk management platform Riskified files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Riskified Ltd, an e-commerce risk management platform backed by an affiliate of General Atlantic and Fidelity Management & Research Co, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Thursday. The company did not reveal the number of shares it plans to sell or its target price...
Texas Stateirei.com

Texas Permanent School Fund slates $60m for Warburg Pincus Asia Real Estate

Texas Permanent School Fund has committed $60 million to Warburg Pincus’s new Asia Real Estate fund. Warburg Pincus launched the fund in March, setting a $1.5 billion fundraising target. Warburg Pincus has been an active investor in Asia Pacific real estate, focusing on a variety of major real estate platforms in this region — many of which Warburg Pincus cofounded alongside the entrepreneurs.
Real Estatefinextra.com

Online mortgage broker Tomo raises $70 million in seed financing

Home buying fintech startup Tomo, led by former Zillow executives Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong, has logged one of the largest seed rounds in history, scooping $70 million just eight months after founding. Tomo's proprietary technology includes pre-approvals within hours not days, and guarantees an on-time closing - putting buyers...
Businessthecustomer.net

Alida Secures US$10 Million Debt Facility

Alida (formerly Vision Critical), creator of the world’s first CXM & Insights Platform has secured a US$10 million debt facility from Comerica Bank (NYSE: CMA). The financing was provided by Comerica Bank’s Technology and Life Sciences Division. The funds provide Alida with access to additional working capital and will also contribute to Alida’s aggressive growth strategy and ambitious roadmap centered around delivering market-leading solutions in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) space.
Businessaithority.com

SuperCom Closes $5 Million Financing

SuperCom Secures Additional Capital to Support Growth Strategy. SuperCom a global provider of secure solutions for the for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors, announced the closing of a financing with gross proceeds of $5 million to support the company’s growth capital needs. For the consideration of $5 million in...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) vs. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Financial Survey

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk. Analyst Recommendations. This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Jumia’s Payments Unit Now One-Third Of Marketplace Revenue

Jumia Technologies in Africa is looking to keep building its eCommerce presence for the long term while adding to the momentum in its payments division, which now accounts for one-third of its overall business, according to a Wednesday (June 30) Bloomberg article. “I don’t think we at Jumia are interested...
Businessmorningbrew.com

Creator platform startup Pietra raises $15 million in funding

If Pietra’s predictions pan out, we will all sell merch in five years. The platform—which helps creators (ahem) create their own brands—announced a $15 million Series A funding round today, led by Founders Fund. The new capital follows Pietra’s official launch out of beta. The company is now valued at...
Technologythepaypers.com

AID:Tech gets USD 3.5 mln to build digital ID infrastructure

AID:Tech has raised USD 3.5 million from Affinidi (seeded by Temasek), through its sister company, to build a digital identity infrastructure. Nakhla Ventures, angel investors Josue Estrada (COO at Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative), and Richard Wang (Partner at Draper Dragon) also participated in the Series A round. AID:Tech is a blockchain focused fintech, founded in 2016 with the vision of popularising Digital Wallets for payments and pay-outs. Their flagship consumer offering is the Global Wallet Solution (GWS) that assists customers and consumers to process payments and disbursements, using blockchain technology.
Economykfgo.com

Warburg Pincus sets up joint venture for China’s urban renewal projects

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Warburg Pincus is betting on China’s urban renewal and redevelopment sector, announcing on Wednesday the setup of a joint venture that acquires under-utilized properties in Shanghai and Beijing and converts them into serviced apartments, creative offices, or mixed-use commercial projects. Golden Union Assets, jointly-owned by the U.S....
MarketsInvestorPlace

SoFi Is a Bank With the Valuation of a Tech Unicorn

FinTech leader SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) recently completed its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Social Capital Hedosophia V. This caused IPOE stock to convert into SOFI stock, beginning SoFi’s official run as a publicly traded company. SoFi was an impressive merger partner for the “King of SPACs,” Chamath Palihapitiya....