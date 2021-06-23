Cancel
Health Services

MedConnectUSA Awarded The ATSI Award Of Excellence 2021

Medical Answering Service Wins Prestigious Award For 16 Consecutive Years. MedconnectUSA is honored to be awarded the coveted ATSI Award of Excellence for the sixteenth year in a row. Consistently being recognized for outstanding contribution to the medical answering service industry is something that MedConnectUSA are very proud of here. Providing medical answering services for more than twenty-five years, MedConnectUSA has firmly established itself as the leading medical answering service in the United States. Winning the ATSI Award of Excellence 2021 means a huge amount to each and every, dedicated team member, at MedConnectUSA.

HealthHouston Chronicle

Pulmonary Hypertension Association Receives Prestigious EXCEL Awards

SILVER SPRING, Md. (PRWEB) June 18, 2021. The Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) received two EXCEL awards for outstanding communications and marketing efforts from the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) AM&P Network. PHA received a Gold award for its 2020 advocacy/awareness campaign, Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Month: disCOVER PH. PHA also...
Charitieserienewsnow.com

Second Annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards Presented

The second annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards are handed out Wednesday in celebration of Nonprofits Week. Awards were announced each day last week through video announcements on the Nonprofit Partnership's social channels. The Nonprofit Excellence Awards are designed to increase public awareness of nonprofit contributions to our communities. "It's important to...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

19 Parkland Nurses Honored with Excellence in Nursing Awards

DALLAS — A total of 19 registered nurses at Parkland Health & Hospital System have been named winners of the 2021 D Magazine Excellence in Nursing Awards, which are designed to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of healthcare. Physicians, nurses and patients nominated the most outstanding nurses in north Texas for recognition.
Dodge City, KSDodge City Daily Globe

Midwest Transplant Network awards hospital excellence award

Western Plains Medical Complex was recognized for its efforts in family-granted organ donations by the Midwest Transplant Network. The hospital was awarded the Excellence in Organ Donation award based on 2020 eligible organ donations. According to MTN, hospitals that had greater than 75% of eligible families granting authorization for donation....
Calhoun, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

AdventHealth presents Patient Experience Excellence Awards

AdventHealth recently presented Patient Experience Excellence Awards to honor AdventHealth Gordon, AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Medical Group departments and medical practices for delivering exceptional whole-person care to every person, every time. To receive this recognition, departments and medical practices must score in the top quartile for patient experience or show...
Gable gets USPS excellence award

Gable gets USPS excellence award

Gable, of Marley Neck, is honored to be the winner of the 2020 Supplier Sustainability Excellence Award from the United States Postal Service (USPS). The award recognizes companies that make outstanding contributions through quality performance and services. Only 13 companies were selected out of more than 13,000 suppliers who provide...
Educationalbuquerqueexpress.com

Praxis Media announced National Education Excellence Awards

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/Digpu): The National Education Excellence Awards, 2021 were announced by the India's leading media and marketing group,The endeavor was to recognize and reward quality excellence, innovative initiatives and exemplary work in the education Sector in a spectacular style. This year, the National Education Excellence Awards...
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

TripGift Named Winner Of The 2021 Business Excellence Awards

LONDON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripGift is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a 2021 winner of the Business Excellence Awards. The annual business celebratory awards program by Acquisition International Magazine, the international monthly digital business magazine committed to bringing its corporate readers up to the minute news, business insight and analysis, as the voice of modern business.
Health ServicesAugusta Free Press

Augusta Health announces 2021 Excellence In Nursing Awards

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Augusta Health’s 2021 Excellence in Nursing award recipients were recognized during a special celebration on June 17 at Hotel 24 South. The Excellence in Nursing awards, sponsored by the Shared Governance Council and made possible by the Augusta Health Foundation, recognize outstanding...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Hiperbaric Receives Excellence in Customer Service Award

MIAMI (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Hiperbaric has received the Excellence in Customer Service Award 2021 by U.S.-based Business Intelligence Group. “We are honored to receive this award in customer service excellence,” said Miguel Hernando, COO/Industrial General Manager, Hiperbaric. “Customer service is paramount to all of us at Hiperbaric. We take pride in our 24/7 support team, the Hiperbaric Portal and ongoing, open dialogue with our customers.”
Chicago, ILchicagoconstructionnews.com

SEAOI names 2021 Excellence in Structural Engineering Awards winners

Winners of the Structural Engineers Association of Illinois (SEAOI) 2021 Excellence in Structural Engineering Awards were announced at the 2021 Virtual Awards Celebration on June 11. This design competition takes place each year to recognize excellence in, and celebrate structural engineering. Awards were presented as follows:. Jurors’ Favorite/Most Innovative: St....
Smyrna, TNPosted by
Rutherford Source

Town of Smyrna Receives Excellence in Finance Reporting award

SMYRNA, Tennessee—The Town of Smyrna has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. The Certificate of Achievement is the...
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

Excellence in Community Service Award presented to Christensen

Penn Yan Elementary School, on behalf of the entire Penn Yan Central School District, presented Sara Christensen, deputy director of Yates County Public Health, with the Excellence in Community Service Award for her dedication, commitment, and hard work to ensure the health and wellness of all students and staff throughout the past year.
Encino Energy wins award for excellence

Encino Energy wins award for excellence

LOUISVILLE, Ohio — Encino Energy is the winner of the Excellence Award in the large business category this year, awarded by the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance. Encino was nominated by Terry Bell, vice president of the Jefferson County Township Association. Encino is the first oil and gas exploration and production company to receive an excellence award from the EODA.
Marlton, MDthesunpapers.com

Image360 in Marlton earns international award for customer excellence

Art Macauley, owner of Image360 in Marlton, was recently honored by Alliance Franchise Brands network with the prestigious Circle of Customer Excellence Award. Presented during the network’s 2021 virtual convention, the annual award recognizes businesses from across Alliance Franchise Brands’ international network of signage and graphics providers who demonstrate superb customer support.
aithority.com

Transportation And Mobility Executive Richard Alexander Joins Perrone Robotics Advisory Board

Industry Veteran Will Help Guide Perrone’s Transit Go-Forward Strategy as Company Continues to Expand with Additions to Executive Team. Perrone Robotics, Inc, a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle technology and turnkey vehicle solutions for the mobility of people and things, announced the appointment of Richard “Dick” Alexander to its advisory board. Alexander will help advise Perrone’s autonomous vehicle (AV) solutions offerings for transit applications across municipalities, commercial, and governmental sectors. In addition to Alexander’s appointment, Janet Bourland joins the company as vice president of talent, and Danny Vinson will serve as the new vice president of assurance.
Edison, NJsouthjerseylocalnews.com

Riedel Honored With Tableware International Awards Of Excellence 2021

Georg Riedel Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award. EDISON, N.J., June 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tableware International, the world's leading magazine for the tableware industry, announced the 2021 winners of the annual Awards of Excellence, honoring both Georg Riedel and the Riedel Winewings Collection. The Awards of Excellence celebrate cutting edge design and innovative style, and each year showcase tabletop pieces that debut new, exciting, fresh and functional designs to the table.