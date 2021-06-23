MedConnectUSA Awarded The ATSI Award Of Excellence 2021

Medical Answering Service Wins Prestigious Award For 16 Consecutive Years. MedconnectUSA is honored to be awarded the coveted ATSI Award of Excellence for the sixteenth year in a row. Consistently being recognized for outstanding contribution to the medical answering service industry is something that MedConnectUSA are very proud of here. Providing medical answering services for more than twenty-five years, MedConnectUSA has firmly established itself as the leading medical answering service in the United States. Winning the ATSI Award of Excellence 2021 means a huge amount to each and every, dedicated team member, at MedConnectUSA.