‘Star Trek’ actress Joanne Linville, who played Romulan commander, dead at 93

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Actor Joanne Linville, whose most notable role was a Romulan commander in the original “Star Trek” series, died Sunday in Los Angeles. Linville, who was 93 at the time of her death, appeared in more than 100 films and TV shows from the 1950s to the ’80s, including “Studio One,” “Kraft Theatre” and “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” Variety reported.

