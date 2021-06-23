Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

FGF19 and FGFR4 promotes the progression of gallbladder carcinoma in an autocrine pathway dependent on GPBAR1-cAMP-EGR1 axis

By Tianli Chen, Hongda Liu, Zengli Liu, Kangshuai Li, Ruixi Qin, Yue Wang, Jialiang Liu, Zhipeng Li, Qinglun Gao, Chang Pan, Fan Yang, Wei Zhao, Zongli Zhang, Yunfei Xu
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreatment options for gallbladder carcinoma (GBC) are limited and GBC prognosis remains poor. There is no well-accepted targeted therapy to date, so effective biomarkers of GBC are urgently needed. Here we investigated the expression and correlations of fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR1-4) and 18 fibroblast growth factors (FGFs) in two independent patient cohorts and evaluated their prognostic significance. Consequently, we demonstrated that both FGF19 and FGFR4 were unfavorable prognostic biomarkers, and their co-expression was a more sensitive predictor. By analyzing the correlations between all 18 FGFs and FGFR4, we showed that FGF19 expression was significantly associated with FGFR4 and promoted GBC progression via stimulating FGFR4. With experiments using GBC cells, GPBAR1−/− mice models, and human subjects, we demonstrated that elevated bile acids (BAs) could increase the transcription and expression of FGF19 and FGFR4 by activating GPBAR1-cAMP-EGR1 pathway. FGF19 secreted from GBC cells promoted GBC progression by stimulating FGFR4 and downstream ERK in an autocrine manner with bile as a potential carrier. Patients with GBC had significantly higher FGF19 in serum and bile, compared to patients with cholelithiasis. BLU9931 inhibited FGFR4 and attenuated its oncogenic effects in GBC cell line. In conclusion, upregulation of BAs elevated co-expression of FGF19 and FGFR4 by activating GPBAR1-cAMP-EGR1 pathway. Co-expression of FGF19 and FGFR4 was a sensitive and unfavorable prognostic marker. GBC cells secreted FGF19 and facilitated progression by activating FGFR4 with bile as a potential carrier in an autocrine pathway.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Gallbladder Cancer#Clinical Cancer Research#Erk#Blu9931#Elzawahry A#Pan C#Dy#Lancet#Extrahepatic#Emt#Pla2g4a Pge2 Stat3#Mitin#Enestvedt Ck#Cancer Epidemiol#Erbb#Fgf#Sugiyama N#Varjosalo M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Google
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerNature.com

Chitosan-coated Zn-metal-organic framework nanocomposites for effective targeted delivery of LNA-antisense miR-224 to colon tumor: in vitro studies

Nowadays, nano-compartments are considered as an effective drug delivery system (DDS) for cancer therapy. Targeted delivery of therapeutic agents is an advantageous approach by which cancer cells can be targeted without harming normal cells, and eliminates the negative effects of conventional therapies such as chemotherapy. In this research, a novel zinc-based nanoscale metal-organic framework (Zn-NMOF) coated with folic acid (FA) functionalized chitosan (CS) has been constructed and applied as efficient delivery of LNA (locked nucleic acid)-antisense miR-224 to colon cancer cell lines. LNA-antisense miR-224 as a therapeutic sequence was able to considerably block highly expressed miR-224 and downregulated cancer cell growth. The prepared nano-complex was characterized by analytical devices such as FT-IR, UV-Vis spectrophotometry, DLS, TEM, and XRD. The size range of NMOF-CS-FA-LNA-antisense miR-224 (MCFL224) nano-complex was obtained nearly at 200 nm. The entrapment efficiency of LNA-antisense miR-224 was calculated 72 ± 5% and a significant release profile of LNA-antisense miR-224 was observed at first 6 h (about 50%). Then, in vitro assays were implemented on HCT116 (folic acid receptor-positive colon cancer cell line) and CRL1831 (normal colon cell line) to evaluate the therapeutic efficiency of the MCFL224 nano-complex. In these investigations, decreased cell viability (14.22 ± 0.3% after 72 h treatment), increased apoptotic and autophagy-related genes expression level (BECLIN1: 34-folds, BAX: 36-folds, mTORC1: 10-folds, and Caspase-9: 9-folds more than control), higher cell cycle arrest in sub-G1 phase (19.53% of cells in sub-G1 phase), and more apoptosis analyses (late apoptosis: 67.7%) were evaluated in colon cancer cells treated with MCFL224 nano-complex. Results remarkably indicate the inhibited growth of colon cancer cells and induced cell apoptosis which suggests MCFL224 as a promising nanocomposite for colon cancer therapy.
CancerNature.com

SIRT2 promotes murine melanoma progression through natural killer cell inhibition

SIRT2, an NAD+-dependent histone deacetylase, has been shown to play a pivotal role in various physiological processes, however, its role in cancer is currently controversial. In recent years, SIRT2 has been described as both a tumor suppressor and oncogene with divergent expression and function in various malignancies. Using murine allograft melanoma models, our results suggest increased systemic expression of SIRT2 promotes tumor progression. In this study, SIRT2-overexpressing mice exhibited enhanced tumor growth and larger tumor volumes compared to their wild-type littermates. Mechanistically, systemic overexpression of SIRT2 reduces the number of tumor-infiltrating natural killer (NK) cells and suppresses NK cell function and proliferation within the tumor microenvironment (TME). Furthermore, despite the enhancing effect of NK cell depletion on tumor volume and growth rate in wild-type littermate mice, this effect was diminished in SIRT2-overexpressing mice. Lastly, pharmacological inhibition of SIRT2 increases NK cell tumor infiltration and suppresses allograft melanoma tumor growth. The findings of this study identify a dynamic functional interaction between systemic SIRT2 and NK cell activity, which controls melanoma tumor progression. Given the recent renewed interest in NK-cell-mediated immunotherapy response, SIRT2 could present a new opportunity to mediate immunotherapy response and resistance.
ScienceNature.com

PARP14 regulates cyclin D1 expression to promote cell-cycle progression

Cyclin D1 is an essential regulator of the G1–S cell-cycle transition and is overexpressed in many cancers. Expression of cyclin D1 is under tight cellular regulation that is controlled by many signaling pathways. Here we report that PARP14, a member of the poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) family, is a regulator of cyclin D1 expression. Depletion of PARP14 leads to decreased cyclin D1 protein levels. In cells with a functional retinoblastoma (RB) protein pathway, this results in G1 cell-cycle arrest and reduced proliferation. Mechanistically, we found that PARP14 controls cyclin D1 mRNA levels. Using luciferase assays, we show that PARP14 specifically regulates cyclin D1 3′UTR mRNA stability. Finally, we also provide evidence that G1 arrest in PARP14-depleted cells is dependent on an intact p53–p21 pathway. Our work uncovers a new role for PARP14 in promoting cell-cycle progression through both cyclin D1 and the p53 pathway.
CancerNature.com

NF-κB-activated SPRY4-IT1 promotes cancer cell metastasis by downregulating TCEB1 mRNA via Staufen1-mediated mRNA decay

Previous study demonstrated that most long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) function as competing endogenous RNAs or molecular sponges to negatively modulate miRNA and regulate tumor development. However, the molecular mechanisms of lncRNAs in cancer are not fully understood. Our study describes the role of the lncRNA SPRY4 intronic transcript 1 (SPRY4-IT1) in cancer metastasis by mechanisms related to Staufen1 (STAU1)-mediated mRNA decay (SMD). Briefly, we found that, high SPRY4-IT1 expression was associated with aggressiveness and poor outcome in human colorectal, breast and ovarian cancer tissues. In addition, functional assays revealed that SPRY4-IT1 significantly promoted colorectal, breast and ovarian cancer metastasis in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, microarray analyses identified several differentially-expressed genes upon SPRY4-IT1 overexpression in HCT 116 colorectal cancer cells. Among them, the 3′-UTR of transcription elongation factor B subunit 1 (TCEB1) mRNA can base-pair with the Alu element in the 3′-UTR of SPRY4-IT1. Moreover, SPRY4-IT1 was found to bind STAU1, promote STAU1 recruitment to the 3′-UTR of TCEB1 mRNA, and affect TCEB1 mRNA stability and expression, resulting in hypoxia-inducible factor 1α (HIF-1α) upregulation, and thereby affecting cancer cell metastasis. In addition, STAU1 depletion abrogated TCEB1 SMD and alleviated the pro-metastatic effect of SPRY4-IT1 overexpression. Significantly, we revealed that SPRY4-IT1 is also transactivated by NF-κB/p65, which activates SPRY4-IT1 to inhibit TCEB1 expression, and subsequently upregulate HIF-1α. In conclusion, our results highlight a novel mechanism of cytoplasmic lncRNA SPRY4-IT1 in which SPRY4-IT1 affecting TCEB1 mRNA stability via STAU1-mediated degradation during cancer metastasis.
CancerNature.com

Comprehensive molecular profiling of pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma

Information regarding the molecular features of pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma (PPC) is insufficient. Here, we performed next-generation sequencing to determine the genomic and transcriptomic profiles of PPC. We sequenced the DNAs and RNAs of 78 specimens from 52 patients with PPC. We analyzed 15 PPC cases to identify intratumoral differences in gene alterations, tumor mutation burden (TMB), RNA expression, and PD-L1 expression between epithelial and sarcomatoid components. The genomic alterations of six cases of primary tumors and corresponding metastatic tumors were analyzed. KRAS mutations (27%) were the most common driver mutations, followed by EGFR (8%), and MET (8%) mutations. Epithelial and sarcomatoid components shared activating driver mutations, and there were no significant differences in CD274 expression or TMB between the two components. However, PD-L1 was highly expressed in the sarcomatoid component of several cases compared with the epithelial component. Primary and metastatic tumors shared oncogenic mutations among genes such as KRAS and TP53, and additional alterations including NOTCH4 mutations were specifically identified in the metastatic regions. Our data suggest that therapies targeting activating driver mutations may be effective for patients with PPC and that immune checkpoint inhibitors of PPC may be recommended after careful assessment of PD-L1 expression in each epithelial and sarcomatoid component.
CancerNature.com

MicroRNA-766-3p-mediated downregulation of HNF4G inhibits proliferation in colorectal cancer cells through the PI3K/AKT pathway

Nuclear receptors (NRs) are a class of transcription factors that play a pivotal role in carcinogenesis, but their function in colorectal cancer (CRC) remains unclear. Here, we investigate the role NRs play in CRC pathogenesis. We found that hepatocyte nuclear factor 4 gamma (HNF4G; NR2A2), hepatocyte nuclear factor 4α (HNF4A; NR2A1), and retinoid-related orphan receptor γ (RORC; NR1F3) were significantly upregulated in CRC tissues analyzed by GEPIA bioinformatics tool. The expression of HNF4G was examined in CRC samples and cell lines by reverse transcription-quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) and immunohistochemistry. Increased expression of HNF4G was strongly associated with high tumor-node-metastasis stage and poor prognosis. Moreover, overexpression of HNF4G significantly promoted the proliferation of CRC cells in vitro. Next, we found that HNF4G promoted CRC proliferation via the PI3K/AKT pathway through targeting of GNG12 and PTK2. In addition, HNF4G was verified as a direct target of microRNA-766-3p (miR-766-3p). miR-766-3p inhibited the proliferation of CRC cells by targeting HNF4G in vitro and in vivo. Collectively, our study indicates that miR-766-3p reduces the proliferation of CRC cells by targeting HNF4G expression and thus inhibits the PI3K/AKT pathway. Therefore, development of therapies which target the miR-766-3p/HNF4G axis may aid in the treatment of CRC.
CancerNature.com

Circ-0005105 activates COL11A1 by targeting miR-20a-3p to promote pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma progression

Growing evidence indicates that circular RNAs (circRNAs) are closely involved in tumorigenesis, but the association between circRNAs and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is far from clear. Here, we focused on the functional investigation of circ-0005105, a newly identified circRNA, in PDAC progression. In the present study, we assessed circ-0005105 expression in PDAC tissues and cell lines with quantitative reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR). The biological functions of circ-0005105 in cellular proliferation and invasion were identified through gain- and loss-of-function experiments in vitro and in vivo. The interaction between circ-0005105 and the microRNA (miR)-20a-3p–COL11A1 (collagen type XI alpha 1) axis was examined using luciferase reporter and RNA immunoprecipitation assays. We found that circ-0005105 expression was upregulated in both PDAC tissues and cell lines. Higher circ-0005105 expression correlated positively with the malignant clinical phenotype and poor prognosis of patients with PDAC. Gain- and loss-of-function analysis showed that circ-0005105 facilitated both in vitro and in vivo cellular proliferation and invasion. Mechanistically, circ-000510 served as a competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) of miR-20a-3p and indirectly modulated COL11A1 expression, leading to activation of epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT). Rescue experiments suggested that the oncogenic activity of circ-0005105 was dependent on the modulation of the miR-20a-3p–COL11A1 axis. More importantly, COL11A1 overexpression was significantly associated with poor prognosis in PDAC, and silencing COL11A1 reduced PDAC cell tumorigenicity and metastasis. Taken together, our findings confirm for the first time that circ-0005105 has critical functions by regulating the miR-20a-3p–COL11A1 axis. In the clinic, circ-0005105 can act as a potential prognostic marker and therapeutic target in PDAC.
GoogleNature.com

Th17/IL-17 induces endothelial cell senescence via activation of NF-κB/p53/Rb signaling pathway

Cellular senescence is a key mechanism of age-related vascular endothelial dysfunction. Interleukin-17A (IL-17A) is an inflammatory cytokine produced by Th17 cells (a subgroup of helper T cells), which is a key factor in the development of atherosclerosis. However, the effect of IL-17A on the senescence of vascular endothelial cells is still unclear. In this study, we aimed to explore the role of IL-17A on endothelial cell senescence and its signaling pathways associated with senescence. The proportion of Th17 cells in the spleen and the expression levels of IL-17A, IL-6, and vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 (VCAM-1) in mice of different ages were increased with aging. In vitro experiments showed that proliferation was inhibited, senescent β-galactosidase and senescence-associated proteins (p16, p19, p21, and p53) of mouse aortic endothelial cells (MAECs) were increased with IL-17A treatment. Blocking the NF-κB pathway with ammonium pyrrolidinedithiocarbamate (PDTC) successfully inhibited IL-17A-induced expression of senescence-associated proteins. In conclusion, our data reveal a previously unsuspected link between IL-17A and endothelial cell senescence, which was mediated by the NF-κB /p53/Rb pathway.
CancerNature.com

Kras activation in endometrial organoids drives cellular transformation and epithelial-mesenchymal transition

KRAS, an oncogene, is frequently activated by mutations in many cancers. Kras-driven adenocarcinoma development in the lung, pancreas, and biliary tract has been extensively studied using gene targeting in mice. By taking the organoid- and allograft-based genetic approach to these organs, essentially the same results as in vivo models were obtained in terms of tumor development. To verify the applicability of this approach to other organs, we investigated whether the combination of Kras activation and Pten inactivation, which gives rise to endometrial tumors in mice, could transform murine endometrial organoids in the subcutis of immunodeficient mice. We found that in KrasG12D-expressing endometrial organoids, Pten knockdown did not confer tumorigenicity, but Cdkn2a knockdown or Trp53 deletion led to the development of carcinosarcoma (CS), a rare, aggressive tumor comprising both carcinoma and sarcoma. Although they originated from epithelial cells, some CS cells expressed both epithelial and mesenchymal markers. Upon inoculation in immunodeficient mice, tumor-derived round organoids developed carcinoma or CS, whereas spindle-shaped organoids formed monophasic sarcoma only, suggesting an irreversible epithelial-mesenchymal transition during the transformation of endometrial cells and progression. As commonly observed in mutant Kras-driven tumors, the deletion of the wild-type Kras allele was identified in most induced tumors, whereas some epithelial cells in CS-derived organoids were unexpectedly negative for KrasG12D. Collectively, we showed that the oncogenic potential of KrasG12D and the histological features of derived tumors are context-dependent and varies according to the organ type and experimental settings. Our findings provide novel insights into the mechanisms underlying tissue-specific Kras-driven tumorigenesis.
ScienceNature.com

The clinicopathologic spectrum and genomic landscape of de-/trans-differentiated melanoma

Dedifferentiation and transdifferentiation are rare and only poorly understood phenomena in cutaneous melanoma. To study this disease more comprehensively we have retrieved 11 primary cutaneous melanomas from our pathology archives showing biphasic features characterized by a conventional melanoma and additional areas of de-/trans-differentiation as defined by a lack of immunohistochemical expression of all conventional melanocytic markers (S-100 protein, SOX10, Melan-A, and HMB-45). The clinical, histologic, and immunohistochemical findings were recorded and follow-up was obtained. The patients were mostly elderly (median: 81 years; range: 42–86 years) without significant gender predilection, and the sun-exposed skin of the head and neck area was most commonly affected. The tumors were deeply invasive with a mean depth of 7 mm (range: 4–80 mm). The dedifferentiated component showed atypical fibroxanthoma-like features in the majority of cases (7), while additional rhabdomyosarcomatous and epithelial transdifferentiation was noted histologically and/or immunohistochemically in two tumors each. The background conventional melanoma component was of desmoplastic (4), superficial spreading (3), nodular (2), lentigo maligna (1), or spindle cell (1) types. For the seven patients with available follow-up data (median follow-up period of 25 months; range: 8–36 months), two died from their disease, and three developed metastases. Next-generation sequencing of the cohort revealed somatic mutations of established melanoma drivers including mainly NF1 mutations (5) in the conventional component, which was also detected in the corresponding de-/trans-differentiated component. In summary, the diagnosis of primary cutaneous de-/trans-differentiated melanoma is challenging and depends on the morphologic identification of conventional melanoma. Molecular analysis is diagnostically helpful as the mutated gene profile is shared between the conventional and de-/trans-differentiated components. Importantly, de-/trans-differentiation does not appear to confer a more aggressive behavior.
CancerNature.com

Long non-coding RNA DIO3OS binds to microRNA-130b to restore radiosensitivity in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma by upregulating PAX9

Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) ranks as one of the most deadly cancers worldwide due to its aggressive progression and poor treatment response. The long non-coding RNA (lncRNA)-microRNA (miRNA)-messenger RNA (mRNA) axis has been highlighted as a potency biomarker for enhancing the radiosensitivity of ESCC. Hence, we investigated the functional mechanism of the lncRNA DIO3OS/miR-130b/PAX9 axis in the radioresistance of ESCC cells. In cell experiments, we altered the miR-130b expression in ESCC cells using mimic or inhibitor to examine its effects on ESCC cell activities in response to 4 Gy irradiation, as well testing the involvement of lncRNA DIO3OS and the transcription factor gene PAX9. Tumor xenograft experiments were then conducted to observe the effect of miR-130b, lncRNA DIO3OS, and PAX9 on the radiosensitivity of ESCC cells in vivo. miR-130b was found to be highly expressed in ESCC. Downregulated miR-130b inhibited proliferation, invasion, and resistance to apoptosis in ESCC cells. LncRNA DIO3OS and PAX9 were downregulated in ESCC. The lncRNA DIO3OS could upregulate PAX9 by binding to miR-130b, which ultimately promoted the radiosensitivity of ESCC in vitro and in vivo. Taken together, lncRNA DIO3OS upregulates the expression of PAX9 by binding to miR-130b, ultimately promoting the radiosensitivity of ESCC.
CancerNature.com

Inhibition of Polo-like kinase 4 induces mitotic defects and DNA damage in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Polo-like kinase 4 (PLK4), a key regulator of centriole biogenesis, has recently been shown to play key roles in tumorigenesis. Blocking PLK4 expression by interference or targeted drugs exhibits attractive potential in improving the efficacy of chemotherapy. Nevertheless, the role of PLK4 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is still undefined. In this study, we discover that PLK4 is a potential target for the treatment of DLBCL, and demonstrate the efficacy of a PLK4 inhibitor when used in combination with doxorubicin. Pharmaceutical inhibition of PLK4 with CFI-400945 inhibited DLBCL cell proliferation and induced apoptotic cell death. The anti-tumor effects were accompanied by mitotic defects, including polyploidy and cytokinesis failure. Activation of p53 and Hippo/YAP tumor suppressor signaling pathway was identified as the potential mechanisms driving CFI-400945 activity. Moreover, CFI-400945 treatment resulted in activation of DNA damage response. Combining CFI-400945 with doxorubicin markedly delayed tumor progression in DLBCL xenografts. Finally, PLK4 was increased in primary DLBCL tissues and cell lines. High levels of PLK4 expression were associated with poor survival in the patients receiving CHOP-based treatment, implicating PLK4 as a predictive biomarker of DLBCL chemosensitivity. These results provide the therapeutic potential of CFI-400945 both as monotherapy or in combination with doxorubicin for the treatment of DLBCL.
ScienceNature.com

Activating BK channels ameliorates vascular smooth muscle calcification through Akt signaling

Vascular calcification (VC) is characterized by pathological depositions of calcium and phosphate in the arteries and veins via an active cell-regulated process, in which vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) transform into osteoblast/chondrocyte-like cells as in bone formation. VC is associated with significant morbidity and mortality in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cardiovascular disease, but the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. In this study we investigated the role of large-conductance calcium-activated potassium (BK) channels in 3 experimental VC models. VC was induced in vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) by β-glycerophosphate (β-GP), or in rats by subtotal nephrectomy, or in mice by high-dosage vitamin D3. We showed that the expression of BK channels in the artery of CKD rats with VC and in β-GP-treated VSMCs was significantly decreased, which was functionally confirmed by patch-clamp recording. In β-GP-treated VSMCs, BK channel opener NS1619 (20 μM) significantly alleviated VC by decreasing calcium content and alkaline phosphatase activity. Furthermore, NS1619 decreased mRNA expression of ostoegenic genes OCN and OPN, as well as Runx2 (a key transcription factor involved in preosteoblast to osteoblast differentiation), and increased the expression of α-SMA protein, whereas BK channel inhibitor paxilline (10 μM) caused the opposite effects. In primary cultured VSMCs from BK−/− mice, BK deficiency aggravated calcification as did BK channel inhibitor in normal VSMCs. Moreover, calcification was more severe in thoracic aorta rings of BK−/− mice than in those of wild-type littermates. Administration of BK channel activator BMS191011 (10 mg· kg−1 ·d−1) in high-dosage vitamin D3-treated mice significantly ameliorated calcification. Finally, co-treatment with Akt inhibitor MK2206 (1 μM) or FoxO1 inhibitor AS1842856 (3 μM) in calcified VSMCs abrogated the effects of BK channel opener NS1619. Taken together, activation of BK channels ameliorates VC via Akt/FoxO1 signaling pathways. Strategies to activate BK channels and/or enhance BK channel expression may offer therapeutic avenues to control VC.
CancerNature.com

The c-Abl inhibitor, radotinib induces apoptosis in multiple myeloma cells via mitochondrial-dependent pathway

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a hematological cancer resulting from accumulated abnormal plasma cells. Unfortunately, MM remains an incurable disease, as relapse is very common. Therefore, there is urgent need to develop new treatment options for MM. Radotinib is a novel anti-cancer drug, currently approved in South Korea for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia patients. Its mechanism of action involves inhibition of the tyrosine kinase Bcr-Abl and the platelet-derived growth factor receptor. Generally, the mechanism of inhibition of non-receptor tyrosine kinase c-Abl has played an essential role in the inhibition of cancer progression. However, little is known regarding the effects of the c-Abl inhibitor, radotinib on MM cells. In this study, we analyzed the effect of radotinib on multiple myeloma cells. Interestingly, radotinib caused apoptosis in MM cells including RPMI-8226, MM.1S, and IM-9 cells, even in the absence of c-kit expression in 2 of these lines. Radotinib treatment significantly increased the number Annexin V-positive cells and decreased the mitochondrial membrane potential in MM cells. Additionally, we observed that cytochrome C was localized in the cytosol of radotinib-treated MM cells. Moreover, radotinib decreased the expression of Bcl-2 and Bcl-xL, and increased the expression of Bax and Bak in MM cells. Furthermore, radotinib promoted caspase pathway activation by inducing the expression and activity of caspase-3, -7, and -9. Expression of cleaved PARP-1 was also increased by radotinib treatment in various MM cells. In addition, radotinib significantly suppressed MM cell growth in a xenograft animal model using RPMI-8226 cells, and killed ex vivo myeloma cells from patients. In conclusion, radotinib may play an important role as a candidate agent or chemosensitizer for the treatment of MM.
CancerNature.com

Novel CDK9 inhibitor oroxylin A promotes wild-type P53 stability and prevents hepatocellular carcinoma progression by disrupting both MDM2 and SIRT1 signaling

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most lethal tumours worldwide. However, the effects of first-line sorafenib treatment in advanced HCC fail to prolong patients’ survival due to the highly heterogeneous characteristics of HCC etiology. Cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) is an important target in the continuous development of cancer therapy. Here, we demonstrate that CDK9 is closely associated with the progression of HCC and can serve as an HCC therapeutic target by modulating the recovery of wild-type p53 (wt-p53) function. We prove that mouse double minute 2 homologue (MDM2) and Sirtuin 1 (SIRT1) are phosphorylated by CDK9 at Ser166 and Ser47, respectively. Inhibition of CDK9 not only reduces the MDM2-mediated ubiquitination and degradation of wt-p53 but also increases wt-p53 stability by suppressing deacetylase activity of SIRT1. Thus, inhibition of CDK9 promotes the wt-p53 stabilization and prevents HCC progression. However, excessive inhibition by high concentrations of specific CDK9 inhibitors counteracts the promotion of p53 stability and reduces their anti-HCC activity because of extreme general transcription repression. The effects of a novel CDK9 inhibitor named oroxylin A (OA) from Scutellaria baicalensis are explored, with the results indicating that OA shows moderate and controlled inhibition of CDK9 activity and expression, and stabilizes wt-p53 by inhibiting CDK9-regulated MDM2 and SIRT1 signaling. These outcomes indicate the high therapeutic potential of OA against HCC and its low toxicity in normal tissue. This study demonstrates a novel mechanism for the regulation of wt-p53 by CDK9 and indicates that OA is a potential candidate for HCC therapy.
CancerNature.com

Effect of the traditional Chinese medicine Pinggan-Qianyang decoction on SIRT1–PTEN signaling in vascular aging in spontaneously hypertensive rats

Age-related functional decline is a physiological phenomenon that occurs in all organ systems. However, the acceleration and early occurrence of this process are observed in cardiovascular pathologies, including hypertension. This study aimed to investigate SIRT1–PTEN signaling in aortic tissue from spontaneously hypertensive rats (SHRs) and changes in SIRT1 and PTEN expression following treatment with Pinggan-Qianyang decoction (PGQYD) and explore the mechanism involved in the treatment of hypertensive vascular aging with traditional Chinese medicine. In this study, we used two rat models: spontaneously hypertensive rats (SHRs) at 14 and 64 weeks of age and WKY rats at 64 weeks of age. The degree of irritability and rotation tolerance time were evaluated to determine the effects of PGQYD on animal behavior. The morphology of the thoracic aorta was examined by hematoxylin-eosin (HE) and Masson staining and electron microscopy. Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate (NADPH) oxidase activity and superoxide dismutase (SOD) and anti-superoxide anion content were detected. Senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA-β-Gal) staining was used to observe the thoracic aorta during vascular aging. RT-qPCR, immunofluorescence, and Western blot analysis were performed to detect changes in the mRNA and protein expression of p53, p21, SIRT1, and PTEN in rat aortic tissues. Behavioral tests and histological and morphological analyses showed the remarkable amelioration of vascular aging after PGQYD treatment compared with that in the older SHRs. Moreover, PGQYD significantly decreased vascular aging in SHRs, as indicated by reduced SA-β-Gal staining, NADPH oxidase activity, and p53 and p21 expression, and increased anti-superoxide anion and SOD content. Furthermore, PGQYD increased SIRT1 and PTEN expression, but the downregulated expression of SIRT1 induced by a SIRT1 inhibitor abolished the PGQYD-induced antiaging effects on gene expression and antioxidant activity and enhanced PTEN expression. PGQYD could ameliorate vascular aging effects in SHRs, which may have been mediated via the regulation of SIRT1–PTEN signaling in aortic tissue.
CancerNature.com

Molecular alterations in basal cell carcinoma subtypes

A number of genes have been implicated in the pathogenesis of BCC in addition to the Hedgehog pathway, which is known to drive the initiation of this tumour. We performed in-depth analysis of 13 BCC-related genes (CSMD1, CSMD2, DPH3 promoter, PTCH1, SMO, GLI1, NOTCH1, NOTCH2, TP53, ITIH2, DPP10, STEAP4, TERT promoter) in 57 BCC lesions (26 superficial and 31 nodular) from 55 patients and their corresponding blood samples. PTCH1 and TP53 mutations were found in 71.9% and 45.6% of BCCs, respectively. A high mutation rate was also detected in CSMD1 (63.2%), NOTCH1 (43.8%) and DPP10 (35.1%), and frequent non-coding mutations were identified in TERT (57.9%) and DPH3 promoter (49.1%). CSMD1 mutations significantly co-occurred with TP53 changes (p = 0.002). A significant association was observed between the superficial type of BCC and PTCH1 (p = 0.018) and NOTCH1 (p = 0.020) mutations. In addition, PTCH1 mutations were significantly associated with intermittent sun exposure (p = 0.046) and the occurrence of single lesions (p = 0.021), while NOTCH1 mutations were more frequent in BCCs located on the trunk compared to the head/neck and extremities (p = 0.001). In conclusion, we provide further insights into the molecular alterations underlying the tumorigenic mechanism of superficial and nodular BCCs with a view towards novel rationale-based therapeutic strategies.
CancerNature.com

Circular RNA hsa_circ_0110389 promotes gastric cancer progression through upregulating SORT1 via sponging miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p

Increasing studies have found that circular RNAs (circRNAs) are aberrantly expressed and play important roles in the occurrence and development of human cancers. However, the function of circRNAs on environmental carcinogen-induced gastric cancer (GC) progression remains poorly elucidated. In the present study, hsa_circ_0110389 was identified as a novel upregulated circRNA in malignant-transformed GC cells through RNA-seq, and subsequent quantitative real-time PCR verified that hsa_circ_0110389 was significantly increased in GC tissues and cells. High hsa_circ_0110389 expression associates with advanced stages of GC and predicts poor prognosis. Knockdown and overexpression assays demonstrated that hsa_circ_0110389 regulates proliferation, migration, and invasion of GC cells in vitro. In addition, hsa_circ_0110389 was identified to sponge both miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p and SORT1 was validated as a direct target of miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p through multiple mechanism assays; moreover, hsa_circ_0110389 sponged miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p to upregulate SORT1 expression and hsa_circ_0110389 promoted GC progression through the miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p–SORT1 pathway. Finally, hsa_circ_0110389 knockdown suppressed GC growth in vivo. Taken together, our findings firstly identify the role of hsa_circ_0110389 in GC progression, which is through miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p–SORT1 pathway, and our study provides novel insight for the identification of diagnostic/prognostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets for GC.
CancerNature.com

Long non-coding RNA AFAP1-AS1 accelerates lung cancer cells migration and invasion by interacting with SNIP1 to upregulate c-Myc

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 240 (2021) Cite this article. Actin filament associated protein 1 antisense RNA 1 (named AFAP1-AS1) is a long non-coding RNA and overexpressed in many cancers. This study aimed to identify the role and mechanism of AFAP1-AS1 in lung cancer. The AFAP1-AS1 expression was firstly assessed in 187 paraffin-embedded lung cancer and 36 normal lung epithelial tissues by in situ hybridization. The migration and invasion abilities of AFAP1-AS1 were investigated in lung cancer cells. To uncover the molecular mechanism about AFAP1-AS1 function in lung cancer, we screened proteins that interact with AFAP1-AS1 by RNA pull down and the mass spectrometry analyses. AFAP1-AS1 was highly expressed in lung cancer clinical tissues and its expression was positively correlated with lung cancer patients’ poor prognosis. In vivo experiments confirmed that AFAP1-AS1 could promote lung cancer metastasis. AFAP1-AS1 promoted lung cancer cells migration and invasion through interacting with Smad nuclear interacting protein 1 (named SNIP1), which inhibited ubiquitination and degradation of c-Myc protein. Upregulation of c-Myc molecule in turn promoted the expression of ZEB1, ZEB2, and SNAIL gene, which ultimately enhanced epithelial to mesenchymal transition (EMT) and lung cancer metastasis. Understanding the molecular mechanism by which AFAP1-AS1 promotes lung cancer’s migration and invasion may provide novel therapeutic targets for lung cancer patients’ early diagnosis and therapy.
CancerNature.com

The immune cell landscape of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from PNS patients

Existing research suggests that the human immune system and immune cells are involved in the pathogenesis of nephrotic syndrome, but there is still a lack of direct evidence. This study tried to analyze the profiling of immune cells in the peripheral blood of steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (SSNS) patients and steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (SRNS) patients before and after standard steroid treatment to clarify the immunological mechanism of nephrotic syndrome patients. The number and proportion of CD4 + T cells in patients with nephrotic syndrome remained unchanged. However, there is an imbalance of Th1 and Th2 and an excessive increase of Th17 cells. The number of CD8 + T cells and the number of effector CD8 + T cells in them increased significantly, but only in SSNS, the number of activated CD8 + T cells increased, and the number of activated Treg cells decreased significantly. Nephrotic syndrome patients also have B cell disorder, and it is more prominent in SSNS patients. Compared with the normal control, only the number of B cells and plasmablast in SSNS patients increased significantly (Z = − 2.20, P = 0.028). This study also observed that transitional B cells decreased in both SSNS and SRNS patients, but SSNS patients' decrease was lower than in SRNS patients. Compared with normal controls, monocytes in patients with nephrotic syndrome decreased significantly. The main reason was that Non-classical Monocyte decreased, while Classical Monocyte increased slightly. The total number of NK cells did not change, but the internal cell subgroups' composition occurred. Changes, realized as CD56hi NK cells increased, CD56low NK cells decreased; and the above trend is more evident in SSNS patients. Patients with nephrotic syndrome have immune disorders, including T cells, B cells, Monocytes, and NK cells. It can be confirmed that immune factors are involved in the pathogenesis of the nephrotic syndrome.

Comments / 0

Community Policy