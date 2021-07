Premier League clubs have announced the prices for their players in the upcoming 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League season.With the fixtures out, fans can already start to plot who will emerge as early candidates to form the core of their FPL side. Fans from newly-promoted Brentford, Norwich and Watford will have a chance to pick their players in the game this season.While the initial drop on prices has seen Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah revealed as the most expensive players for the upcoming season at £12.5 million. Last season’s top scorer was Bruno Fernandes with 244 points and the Manchester United...