Cancer

Large-scale analysis of KMT2 mutations defines a distinctive molecular subset with treatment implication in gastric cancer

By Jingyuan Wang, Joanne Xiu, Yasmine Baca, Francesca Battaglin, Hiroyuki Arai, Natsuko Kawanishi, Shivani Soni, Wu Zhang, Joshua Millstein, Bodour Salhia, Richard M. Goldberg, Philip A. Philip, Andreas Seeber, Jimmy J. Hwang, Anthony F. Shields, John L. Marshall, Igor Astsaturov, A. Craig Lockhart, Zoran Gatalica, W. Michael Korn, Heinz-Josef Lenz
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrequent mutations of genes in the histone-lysine N-methyltransferase 2 (KMT2) family members were identified in gastric cancers (GCs). Understanding how gene mutations of KMT2 family affect cancer progression and tumor immune microenvironment may provide new treatment strategies. A total of 1245 GCs were analyzed using next-generation sequencing, whole transcriptome sequencing, immunohistochemistry (Caris Life Sciences, Phoenix, AZ). The overall mutation rate of genes in the KMT2 family was 10.6%. Compared to KMT2-wild-type GCs, genes involved in epigenetic modification, receptor tyrosine kinases/MAPK/PI3K, and DNA damage repair (DDR) pathways had higher mutation rates in KMT2-mutant GCs (p < 0.05). Significantly higher rates of high tumor mutational burden, microsatellite instability-high/mismatch-repair deficiency (dMMR), and PD-L1 positivity were observed in KMT2-mutant GCs (p < 0.01), compared to KMT2-wild-type GCs. The association between PD-L1 positivity and KMT2 mutations remained significant in the proficient-MMR and microsatellite stable subgroup. Based on transcriptome data from the TCGA, cell cycle, metabolism, and interferon-α/β response pathways were significantly upregulated in KMT2-mutant GCs than in KMT2-wild-type GCs. Patients with KMT2 mutation treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors had longer median overall survival compared to KMT2-wild-type patients with metastatic solid tumors (35 vs. 16 months, HR = 0.73, 95% CI: 0.62–0.87, p = 0.0003). In conclusion, this is the largest study to investigate the distinct molecular features between KMT2-mutant and KMT2-wild-type GCs to date. Our data indicate that GC patients with KMT2 mutations may benefit from ICIs and drugs targeting DDR, MAPK/PI3K, metabolism, and cell cycle pathways.

www.nature.com
CancerNature.com

A blood-based transcriptomic signature for noninvasive diagnosis of gastric cancer

Delayed detection of tumours contributes to poor prognosis in patients with gastric cancer (GC). The invasive nature of endoscopy and the absence of an effective serum markers highlight the need to develop novel, noninvasive biomarkers. Methods. We performed biomarker discovery and validation to identify candidate genes in three gene expression...
CancerNature.com

Comparative molecular subtypes of index and metachronous gastric adenocarcinomas: a study of 42 Korean patients

To date, there have been no studies comparing the molecular subtypes of Index gastric cancers (IGCs) and metachronous gastric cancers (MGCs). We evaluated a cohort of 42 patients with 43 IGCs and 45 MGCs. Molecular subtyping was performed by immunohistochemistry of mismatch repair (MMR) proteins, E-cadherin, p53, and Epstein–Barr virus– (EBV–) in situ hybridization (ISH). Gastric adenocarcinomas were classified into 5 subtypes: EBV-associated, MMR deficient (MMRD), E-cadherin aberrant, p53-aberrant [p53(+)], and p53 non-aberrant [p53(neg)]. All IGCs had been successfully treated by either surgery (19%) or endoscopic resection (81%). The mean interval between IGCs and MGCs was 85 months. Among the IGCs, EBV-associated, MMRD, E-cadherin–aberrant, p53(+), and p53(neg) molecular subtypes represented 2 (5%), 4 (9%), 2 (5%), 21 (49%), and 14 (32%) of the cases, respectively. Two cases had concomitant p53(+) and aberrant E-cadherin molecular subtypes. Among metachronous cancers, EBV-associated, MMRD, E-cadherin–aberrant, p53(+), and p53(neg) molecular subtypes represented 3 (7%), 11 (24%), 0 (0%), 22 (49%), and 9 (20%) cases. Concomitant p53(+) was observed in 1 EBV-associated and 2 MMRD MGCs. Although, there was no significant difference in the frequency of most molecular subtypes in IGCs and MGCs, the number of MMRD gastric cancers more than doubled in the MGC group. Half of the MGCs had a divergent molecular subtype compared to that of the IGCs. Notably, the interval between the development of IGCs and MGCs was significantly longer in patients with divergent molecular subtypes (P = 0.010). All 4 patients with MMRD IGC developed MMRD MGCs. Although the concept of mucosal field cancerization may explain the matching molecular subtypes in early-developing MGCs, the presence of divergent subtypes in late-occurring MGCs suggests a shift in the carcinogenic mechanism affecting the residual mucosa possibly related to Helicobacter pylori eradication.
ChemistryNature.com

The application of modern reactions in large-scale synthesis

In the past decade, the field of organic synthesis has witnessed tremendous advancements in the areas of photoredox catalysis, electrochemistry, C–H activation, reductive coupling and flow chemistry. While these methods and technologies offer many strategic advantages in streamlining syntheses, their application on the process scale is complicated by several factors. In this Review, we discuss the challenges that arise when these reaction classes and/or flow chemistry technology are taken from a research laboratory operating at the milligram scale to a reactor capable of producing kilograms of product. We discuss how these challenges have been overcome through chemical and engineering solutions. Specifically, this Review will highlight key examples that have led to the production of multi-hundred-gram to kilogram quantities of active pharmaceutical ingredients or their intermediates and will provide insight on the scaling-up process to those developing new technologies and reactions.
CancerNature.com

Integrated genomic-metabolic classification of acute myeloid leukemia defines a subgroup with NPM1 and cohesin/DNA damage mutations

Although targeting of cell metabolism is a promising therapeutic strategy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), metabolic dependencies are largely unexplored. We aimed to classify AML patients based on their metabolic landscape and map connections between metabolic and genomic profiles. Combined serum and urine metabolomics improved AML characterization compared with individual biofluid analysis. At intracellular level, AML displayed dysregulated amino acid, nucleotide, lipid, and bioenergetic metabolism. The integration of intracellular and biofluid metabolomics provided a map of alterations in the metabolism of polyamine, purine, keton bodies and polyunsaturated fatty acids and tricarboxylic acid cycle. The intracellular metabolome distinguished three AML clusters, correlating with distinct genomic profiles: NPM1-mutated(mut), chromatin/spliceosome-mut and TP53-mut/aneuploid AML that were confirmed by biofluid analysis. Interestingly, integrated genomic-metabolic profiles defined two subgroups of NPM1-mut AML. One was enriched for mutations in cohesin/DNA damage-related genes (NPM1/cohesin-mut AML) and showed increased serum choline + trimethylamine-N-oxide and leucine, higher mutation load, transcriptomic signatures of reduced inflammatory status and better ex-vivo response to EGFR and MET inhibition. The transcriptional differences of enzyme-encoding genes between NPM1/cohesin-mut and NPM1-mut allowed in silico modeling of intracellular metabolic perturbations. This approach predicted alterations in NAD and purine metabolism in NPM1/cohesin-mut AML that suggest potential vulnerabilities, worthy of being therapeutically explored.
ChemistryNature.com

Influence of plasma treatment on SiO/Si and SiN/Si substrates for large-scale transfer of graphene

One of the limiting factors of graphene integration into electronic, photonic, or sensing devices is the unavailability of large-scale graphene directly grown on the isolators. Therefore, it is necessary to transfer graphene from the donor growth wafers onto the isolating target wafers. In the present research, graphene was transferred from the chemical vapor deposited 200 mm Germanium/Silicon (Ge/Si) wafers onto isolating (SiO2/Si and Si3N4/Si) wafers by electrochemical delamination procedure, employing poly(methylmethacrylate) as an intermediate support layer. In order to influence the adhesion properties of graphene, the wettability properties of the target substrates were investigated in this study. To increase the adhesion of the graphene on the isolating surfaces, they were pre-treated with oxygen plasma prior the transfer process of graphene. The wetting contact angle measurements revealed the increase of the hydrophilicity after surface interaction with oxygen plasma, leading to improved adhesion of the graphene on 200 mm target wafers and possible proof-of-concept development of graphene-based devices in standard Si technologies.
CancerGenomeWeb

Genome Biology Papers on Gastric Cancer Epimutations, BUTTERFLY, GUNC Tool

While exploring mechanisms behind the CpG island methylator phenotype (CIMP) in gastric cancer, researchers from Duke-NUS Medical School, the National University of Singapore, and elsewhere describe related recurrent epigenetic mutations, or "epimutations," targeting the beta-synthase (CBS) enzyme. The team started by doing methylation sequencing, MeDIP, RNA sequencing, and mass spec-based proteomic profiling in more than a dozen gastric cancer cell lines, uncovering CIMP-related epigenetic silencing of CBS and other features that were subsequently assessed with similar analyses on 50 additional gastric cancer cell lines and 467 primary gastric cancer samples. Some of the same DNA methylation shifts turned up when the authors removed the CBS-coding gene from normal gastric epithelial cells, while mouse models with lower-than-usual CBS levels showed immune-related expression changes in stomach tissue. "Reflecting its metabolic role as a gatekeeper interlinking the methionine and homocysteine cycles, CBS loss in vitro causes reductions in the anti-inflammatory gasotransmitter hydrogen sulfide (H2S), with concomitant increase in NF-[kappa B] activity," they report, noting that the results point to "H2S donors as a potential new therapy for CBS-silenced lesions."
CancerEurekAlert

New technique for studying cancer mutations - approaches for future therapies

FRANKFURT. Cancer and many other diseases are based on genetic defects. The body can often compensate for the defect of one gene; it is only the combination of several genetic errors that leads to the clinical picture. The 3Cs multiplex technique based on CRISPR-Cas technology developed at Goethe University Frankfurt now offers a way to simulate millions of such combinations of genetic defects and study their effects in cell culture. These "gene scissors" make it possible to introduce, remove and switch off genes in a targeted manner. For this purpose, small snippets of genetic material ("single guide RNA") are used as "addresses" that guide the gene scissors to specific sections of the DNA, where the gene scissors then become active.
CancerNature.com

Molecular cancer screening: in search of evidence

Cancer screening with germline genetic sequencing and liquid biopsy could facilitate early cancer detection. But testing if these technologies reduce the burden of cancer mortality will require rethinking how clinical trials are run. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, and the majority of cancer...
Public HealthNature.com

The COUGHVID crowdsourcing dataset, a corpus for the study of large-scale cough analysis algorithms

Cough audio signal classification has been successfully used to diagnose a variety of respiratory conditions, and there has been significant interest in leveraging Machine Learning (ML) to provide widespread COVID-19 screening. The COUGHVID dataset provides over 25,000 crowdsourced cough recordings representing a wide range of participant ages, genders, geographic locations, and COVID-19 statuses. First, we contribute our open-sourced cough detection algorithm to the research community to assist in data robustness assessment. Second, four experienced physicians labeled more than 2,800 recordings to diagnose medical abnormalities present in the coughs, thereby contributing one of the largest expert-labeled cough datasets in existence that can be used for a plethora of cough audio classification tasks. Finally, we ensured that coughs labeled as symptomatic and COVID-19 originate from countries with high infection rates. As a result, the COUGHVID dataset contributes a wealth of cough recordings for training ML models to address the world’s most urgent health crises.
CancerNature.com

Circular RNA hsa_circ_0110389 promotes gastric cancer progression through upregulating SORT1 via sponging miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p

Increasing studies have found that circular RNAs (circRNAs) are aberrantly expressed and play important roles in the occurrence and development of human cancers. However, the function of circRNAs on environmental carcinogen-induced gastric cancer (GC) progression remains poorly elucidated. In the present study, hsa_circ_0110389 was identified as a novel upregulated circRNA in malignant-transformed GC cells through RNA-seq, and subsequent quantitative real-time PCR verified that hsa_circ_0110389 was significantly increased in GC tissues and cells. High hsa_circ_0110389 expression associates with advanced stages of GC and predicts poor prognosis. Knockdown and overexpression assays demonstrated that hsa_circ_0110389 regulates proliferation, migration, and invasion of GC cells in vitro. In addition, hsa_circ_0110389 was identified to sponge both miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p and SORT1 was validated as a direct target of miR-127-5p and miR-136-5p through multiple mechanism assays; moreover, hsa_circ_0110389 sponged miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p to upregulate SORT1 expression and hsa_circ_0110389 promoted GC progression through the miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p–SORT1 pathway. Finally, hsa_circ_0110389 knockdown suppressed GC growth in vivo. Taken together, our findings firstly identify the role of hsa_circ_0110389 in GC progression, which is through miR-127-5p/miR-136-5p–SORT1 pathway, and our study provides novel insight for the identification of diagnostic/prognostic biomarkers and therapeutic targets for GC.
Canceronclive.com

Defining Oligometastatic Gastroesophageal Cancer May Provide Clarity for Treatment Advances

The debate continues as to how to define oligometastatic disease and whether it represents a unique stage between limited-stage and widely metastatic disease. The concept of oligometastastic disease, which refers to a disease state with limited metastatic burden, is not novel and was introduced more than 25 years ago.1 Aggressive treatment of oligometastatic disease can significantly extend survival in a number of tumor types. Resection of isolated brain metastases has been accepted as a standard approach across tumor types and the resection of liver metastases is an accepted practice during the treatment of oligometastatic colon cancer. However, debate continues as to how to define oligometastatic disease and whether it represents a unique stage between limited-stage and widely metastatic disease.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Microwave ablation compared with radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of liver cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis.

Guidelines have reported that although microwave ablation (MWA) has potential advantages over radiofrequency ablation (RFA), superiority in efficacy and safety remain unclear. Aim of the study is to compare MWA with RFA in the treatment of liver cancer. Meta-analysis was conducted according to the PRISMA guidelines for studies published from...
CancerLeader-Telegram

Diagnosing and Treating HER2 Positive Advanced Gastric Cancer

(Family Features) Gastric cancer, which typically occurs when cancer cells form in the lining of the stomach, is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and fourth–leading cause of cancer death, according to the World Health Organization. According to the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., it is estimated that 26,560 new cases of gastric cancer were diagnosed in 2021 and more than 11,000 people died from the disease.Gastric cancer more commonly affects men over age 50.
CancerNature.com

Immunogenomics in personalized cancer treatments

Recent advances in next-generation sequencing technologies have led to significant improvements in cancer genomic research and cancer treatment. Through the use of comprehensive cancer genome data, precision medicine has become more of a reality; albeit, at present, only ~10–15% of patients can benefit from current genomic testing practices. Improvements in cancer genome analyses have contributed to a better understanding of antitumor immunity and have provided solutions for targeting highly cancer-specific neoantigens generated from somatic mutations in individual patients. Since then, numerous studies have demonstrated the importance of neoantigens and neoantigen-reactive T cells in the tumor microenvironment and how their presence influences the beneficial responses associated with various cancer immunotherapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Indeed, cancer immunotherapies that explicitly target neoantigens specific to individual cancer patients would lead to the ultimate form of cancer precision medicine. For this to be realized, several issues would need to be overcome, including the accurate prediction and selection of neoantigens that can induce cytotoxic T cells in individual patients. The precise prediction of target neoantigens will likely accelerate the development of personalized immunotherapy including cancer vaccines and T-cell receptor-engineered T-cell therapy for patients with cancer.
CancerNature.com

Circular RNA hsa_circ_0000277 sequesters miR-4766-5p to upregulate LAMA1 and promote esophageal carcinoma progression

Growing evidence has indicated that circular RNAs (circRNAs) play a pivotal role as functional RNAs in diverse cancers. However, most circRNAs involved in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) remain undefined, and the underlying molecular mechanisms mediated by circRNAs are largely unclear. Here, we screened human circRNA expression profiles in ESCC tissues and found significantly increased expression of hsa_circ_0000277 (termed circPDE3B) in ESCC tissues and cell lines compared to the normal controls. Moreover, higher circPDE3B expression in patients with ESCC was correlated with advanced tumor-node-metastasis (TNM) stage and dismal prognosis. Functional experiments demonstrated that circPDE3B promoted the tumorigenesis and metastasis of ESCC cells in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, bioinformatics analysis, a dual-luciferase reporter assay, and anti-AGO2 RNA immunoprecipitation showed that circPDE3B could act as a competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) by harboring miR-4766-5p to eliminate the inhibitory effect on the target gene laminin α1 (LAMA1). In addition, LAMA1 was significantly upregulated in ESCC tissues and was positively associated with the aggressive oncogenic phenotype. More importantly, rescue experiments revealed that the oncogenic role of circPDE3B in ESCC is partly dependent on the miR-4766-5p/LAMA1 axis. Furthermore, bioinformatics analysis combined with validation experiments showed that epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) activation was involved in the oncogenic functions of the circPDE3B–miR-4766-5p/LAMA1 axis in ESCC. Taken together, we demonstrate for the first time that the circPDE3B/miR-4766-5p/LAMA1 axis functions as an oncogenic factor in promoting ESCC cell proliferation, migration, and invasion by inducing EMT, implying its potential prognostic and therapeutic significance in ESCC.
HealthNature.com

Translational evidence for lithium-induced brain plasticity and neuroprotection in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders

Increasing evidence indicates lithium (Li+) efficacy in neuropsychiatry, pointing to overlapping mechanisms that occur within distinct neuronal populations. In fact, the same pathway depending on which circuitry operates may fall in the psychiatric and/or neurological domains. Li+ restores both neurotransmission and brain structure unveiling that psychiatric and neurological disorders share common dysfunctional molecular and morphological mechanisms, which may involve distinct brain circuitries. Here an overview is provided concerning the therapeutic/neuroprotective effects of Li+ in different neuropsychiatric disorders to highlight common molecular mechanisms through which Li+ produces its mood-stabilizing effects and to what extent these overlap with plasticity in distinct brain circuitries. Li+ mood-stabilizing effects are evident in typical bipolar disorder (BD) characterized by a cyclic course of mania or hypomania followed by depressive episodes, while its efficacy is weaker in the opposite pattern. We focus here on neural adaptations that may underlie psychostimulant-induced psychotic development and to dissect, through the sensitization process, which features are shared in BD and other psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia. The multiple functions of Li+ highlighted here prove its exceptional pharmacology, which may help to elucidate its mechanisms of action. These may serve as a guide toward a multi-drug strategy. We propose that the onset of sensitization in a specific BD subtype may predict the therapeutic efficacy of Li+. This model may help to infer in BD which molecular mechanisms are relevant to the therapeutic efficacy of Li+.
CancerNature.com

Metastasis: complexity thwarts precision targeting

Metastasis is the spread of cancer cells to new areas of the body by way of the lymph system or bloodstream. Mechanism-based therapeutics have transformed its treatment. This issue of British Journal of Cancer will highlight recent advances in our understanding of metastasis, and how to block its spread. Main.
CancerNature.com

Lp-PLA2 inhibition prevents Ang II-induced cardiac inflammation and fibrosis by blocking macrophage NLRP3 inflammasome activation

Macrophage-mediated inflammation plays an important role in hypertensive cardiac remodeling, whereas effective pharmacological treatments targeting cardiac inflammation remain unclear. Lipoprotein-associated phospholipase A2 (Lp-PLA2) contributes to vascular inflammation-related diseases by mediating macrophage migration and activation. Darapladib, the most advanced Lp-PLA2 inhibitor, has been evaluated in phase III trials in atherosclerosis patients. However, the role of darapladib in inhibiting hypertensive cardiac fibrosis remains unknown. Using a murine angiotensin II (Ang II) infusion-induced hypertension model, we found that Pla2g7 (the gene of Lp-PLA2) was the only upregulated PLA2 gene detected in hypertensive cardiac tissue, and it was primarily localized in heart-infiltrating macrophages. As expected, darapladib significantly prevented Ang II-induced cardiac fibrosis, ventricular hypertrophy, and cardiac dysfunction, with potent abatement of macrophage infiltration and inflammatory response. RNA sequencing revealed that darapladib strongly downregulated the expression of genes and signaling pathways related to inflammation, extracellular matrix, and proliferation. Moreover, darapladib substantially reduced the Ang II infusion-induced expression of nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-like receptor with pyrin domain 3 (NLRP3) and interleukin (IL)-1β and markedly attenuated caspase-1 activation in cardiac tissues. Furthermore, darapladib ameliorated Ang II-stimulated macrophage migration and IL-1β secretion in macrophages by blocking NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Darapladib also effectively blocked macrophage-mediated transformation of fibroblasts into myofibroblasts by inhibiting the activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome in macrophages. Overall, our study identifies a novel anti-inflammatory and anti-cardiac fibrosis role of darapladib in Lp-PLA2 inhibition, elucidating the protective effects of suppressing NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Lp-PLA2 inhibition by darapladib represents a novel therapeutic strategy for hypertensive cardiac damage treatment.
CancerNature.com

Finding the Goldilocks zone in neoadjuvant radioimmunotherapy

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Advances in cancer immunotherapy have led to clinical trials of immunotherapy-based neoadjuvant treatments for early stage non-small-cell lung cancer. Evidence for priming of the immune system using both preoperative short-course radiotherapy and immunotherapy in this setting has now emerged from a randomized phase II study incorporating pathological and immunological end points.
CancerNature.com

Combining TNF blockade with immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. TNF is involved in various autoimmune diseases and in immune-related adverse events (irAEs) that occur in patients with cancer being treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs)1,2. In their Review (Chen, A. Y., Wolchok, J. D., & Bass, A. R. TNF in the era of immune checkpoint inhibitors: friend or foe? Nat. Rev. Rheumatol. 17, 213–223 (2021))3, Chen and colleagues nicely reviewed the literature, from basic studies4,5 to clinical observations6,7, discussing whether TNF can be considered as a putative target in the treatment of irAEs in patients with cancer undergoing ICI therapy. Important questions were raised regarding TNF inhibitor safety and efficacy in this setting, but unfortunately, the authors missed out discussions of the TICIMEL phase Ib clinical trial (NTC03293784), the results of which we think help address some of these questions.

