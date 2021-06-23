Cancel
Riley County, KS

Update: Shooting suspect surrenders to police, booked into Riley County Jail

By Brandon Peoples
1350kman.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect in a Tuesday shooting in south Manhattan has turned himself in. According to Riley County Police, 23-year-old Jamie Smith, of Manhattan, surrendered to RCPD Wednesday shortly after 10:30 a.m. and was taken into custody on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. Smith is accused of shooting a 38-year-old female victim at an apartment near Yuma Street and Juliette Ave. The woman was transported to Ascension Via Christi in critical condition. Her name has not been released.

1350kman.com
