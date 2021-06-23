Cancel
Washington State

Columbia Winery's release of Washington's first vineyard-designated wines is documented by the Seattle Post-Intelligencer on July 25, 1984.

Cover picture for the articleOn July 25, 1984, Seattle Post-Intelligencer wine columnist Richard Kinssies writes about the newest releases from Columbia Winery. Among them are three 1981 Cabernet Sauvignons, the first Washington wines to be marketed in the traditional European manner by noting the specific vineyard where the grapes originated. For decades, Northwest wine labels noted only the grape varietal, if that. Columbia releases three 1981 Cabernet Sauvignon bottlings, from distinct Eastern Washington vineyards Red Willow, Otis, and Sagemoor, showing a growing confidence in the unique terroir of those vineyards, all of which are now highly esteemed. The decision to highlight the source of the grapes was pushed by Columbia winemaker David Lake (1943-2009), who as The Seattle Times noted, "has some of the best oenological credentials in the country, including Master of Wine, one of Europe's top degrees. All of the Northwest will be listening for the pop of the first cork" ("81 People To Watch").

