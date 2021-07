——— The most remarkable thing about the the first day of the state 7-on-7 tournament is how unremarkable it felt, and how wonderful that is. Walking around Veterans Park in College Station on Thursday, talking with fans and coaches, everything felt almost entirely normal. Players making incredible plays, celebrating with their teammates. Coaches — who can't actually coach their teams — pacing the sideline, temporarily relegated to the role of fan. Spectators hollering encouragement to the players and complaints to the officials. It was football, and it was...normal!