Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

EU grain industry warns of import surge from green goals

Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - European Union targets to reduce the environmental impact of farming could cut crop production sharply and turn the bloc into a net cereal importer, grain industry group Coceral said on Wednesday. Under its "Farm to Fork" strategy set out last year, the European Commission proposed...

www.agriculture.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Maize#Agricultural Production#Eu#Reuters#Coceral#Farm To Fork#The European Commission#Archer Daniels Midland#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Are new high prices in store for corn, soybeans, analyst asks

The volatility that has in engulfed the commodity world the last 18 months due to various factors such as COVID-19, energy wars, and adverse world weather has been unprecedented. The grain markets are no exception, in particular the last 60 days, in which the market lives and dies on the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 grain crop seen rising 17% to record 75.8 mln T -ministry

KYIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2021 grain harvest is likely to rise by around 17% to a record 75.8 million tonnes because of favourable weather, the agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The harvest, which has already started, could include 37.1 million tonnes of corn, 28.5 million tonnes of...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Czech 2021 grain harvest seen down 7.1% y/y -stats office

PRAGUE, July 2 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's grain harvest should decrease by 7.1% this year to 6.77 million tonnes, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Friday in its first crop estimate this season. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of June 10. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2021-June 2020-final 2019-final wheat 4,540,585 4,902,414 4,812,163 rye 125,985 172,364 157,561 barley 1,694,567 1,816,182 1,718,061 oats 208,371 183,357 134,410 triticale 197,808 213,256 195,409 BASIC GRAINS 6,767,317 7,287,572 7,017,605 rapeseed 1,071,893 1,245,328 1,156,973 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased to 1,235,253 hectares, from 1,250,765 hectares harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China live hog futures hit weekly low as ample supply weighs on prices

SHANGHAI, July 2 (Reuters) - China's live hog futures fell to a weekly low on Friday, erasing some gains made earlier in the week, as ample pork supplies weighed on prices. Live hog futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange were down 3.5% at 18,595 yuan ($2,869.02) per tonne at the close of Friday's afternoon trading session.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 7-13

MOSCOW, July 2 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 7-13, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 7-13 - tax 41.2 37 50.6 - indicative price 258.9 237.9 257.4 June 30-July 6 - tax 41.3 39.6 50.5 - indicative 259.1 241.7 257.2 price June 23-29: - tax 38.1 39.6 50.2 - indicative 254.5 241.7 256.8 price June 17-22: - tax 33.3 39.6 48.2 - indicative 247.7 241.7 253.9 price June 9-16: - tax 29.4 39.6 50.0 - indicative 242.0 241.7 256.5 price June 2-8: - tax 28.1 39.6 52.2 - indicative 240.2 241.7 259.7 price Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of other measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn set for decade's biggest weekly gain after acreage surprise

Brazil frost threat adds to global corn supply fears. Soybeans also extend gains on USDA acreage, oilseed tensions (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Mutnal PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 2 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures were set on Friday for their biggest weekly climb in 10 years as prices extended a rally fuelled by a lower-than-expected U.S. acreage estimates and dry weather in part of the Midwest.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Mexico water supply buckles on worsening drought, putting crops at risk

MEXICO CITY, July 2(Reuters) - A long-term drought that has hit two-thirds of Mexico looks set to worsen in coming weeks, with forecasts warning of high temperatures, crop damage and water supply shortages on the horizon, including in the populous capital. Experts are sounding the alarm that parched crops could...
IndustryTelegraph

EU mineral water exports to UK will need to be authorised from next year

European Union companies will be forced to apply for authorisation before exporting natural mineral waters to the UK in six months time, the Government has told Brussels. The Telegraph first reported in February that ministers were considering the move, dubbed ‘water wars’, as a response to Brussels's refusal to allow live UK shellfish imports.
Immigrationdallassun.com

The Intentional Migrant Surge From Belarus Into The EU

Photos by Lithuanian authorities capture the ongoing crisis on the country's border after Belarus ended cooperation with the European Union to stem illegal migration. A group of migrants after crossing from Belarus into Lithuania on June 30. This is one of several images Lithuania's border police provided to RFE/RL illustrating...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 10-18 cents, wheat steady-up 3, corn mixed

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: Markets will be closed on Monday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. WHEAT - Steady to up 3 cents per bushel * Wheat firm on short-covering ahead of the long holiday weekend and concerns about a drought-reduced spring wheat crop. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last up 1 cent at $6.66-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 3-1/4 cents lower at $6.35 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was up 5-1/2 cents at $8.42-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Corn futures mixed as traders square positions ahead of the long holiday weekend. Profit-taking following strong weekly gains capping prices, although the market remains underpinned by the lower-than-anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) acreage estimate this week. * New-crop December futures on pace for a weekly gain of more than 13%, which would be the strongest weekly percentage gain for a most-active contract in at least five years. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Corn Belt and worries about Brazil's weather-damaged second-crop corn were also supportive. * Consultancy StoneX cut its forecast for Brazilian corn production to 87.93 million tonnes from 89.68 million previously after the crop battled drought and, now, frost. * CBOT July corn was last down 1/2 cent at $7.19-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn was unchanged at $5.89. SOYBEANS - Up 10 to 18 cents per bushel * Soybeans higher on positioning ahead of the long holiday weekend and on continued follow-through buying after the USDA this week estimated U.S. plantings below trade expectations. * Concerns about drought-reduced crops in the northwest corner of the Midwest and in the northern Plains, particularly No. 4 producing state North Dakota, were also supportive. * New-crop November futures are on pace for a weekly gain of nearly 11%. If realized, it would the strongest for a most-active contract in 16 years. * CBOT July soybeans last traded 16-1/2 cents higher at $14.63-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans last traded up 12 cents at $14.07-1/2. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close higher amid pre-weekend positioning

CHICAGO, July 2 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Friday as traders adjusted positions ahead of a holiday weekend in the United States, brokers said. * The CBOT is closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday. * Concerns about hot, dry weather hurting soy harvests in North and South Dakota supported prices, broker said. * Traders are keeping a closer eye on the weather after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that U.S. farmers planted fewer soybean acres than analysts expected. * Soybean futures traded higher and lower during the session before finishing slightly firmer. * CBOT November soybeans ended up 3-1/2 cents at $13.99 a bushel. CBOT December soymeal was down $0.40 at $388.30 a ton and CBOT December soyoil was 0.79 cents higher at 62.28 cents per lb. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA attache sees Brazil 2021/22 soybean crop at 143.5 million tonnes

July 2 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service post in Brasilia:. "For 2021/22, Post forecasts soybean planted area at 40.3 million hectares (ha), and production at 143.5 million metric tons (MMT), based on a yield of 3.56 mt per ha (hectare). Post revised up 2020/21 planted area estimate by 300,000 ha to 38.8 million ha, and the production estimate by 3 MMT, to a record-setting 137 MMT. Despite much handwringing over the delayed planting due to drought and then delayed harvest due to too much rain, Brazilian farmers collected their largest soybean harvest yet. Soybean exports in the 2021/22 are forecast at 94 MMT, shattering this season's expected record shipments of 87 MMT. Post forecasts 47.7 MMT of soybeans destined for processing in the 2021/22 MY, an increase of just over 2% on the 2020/21 estimate of 46.5 MMT. Soybean crush was lowered for the current season, owing to the slack in domestic demand for soybean oil."
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Argentina 2020/21 corn production to hit record, government says

BUENOS AIRES, July 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2020/21 corn production is set to hit a record of 59 million tonnes, the country's Agriculture Ministry said on Friday, an estimate which includes both commercial grain and that used by farmers themselves and not sold. "The result of the 2020/2021 corn campaign...
TravelWbaltv.com

European Union rolls out COVID-19 travel certificates

ORLY, France (Video: RTV/NBC) — The European Union is rolling out a digital COVID-19 certificate system for travelers. Passengers were showing QR codes at check-in counters at Orly Airport near Paris. The health certificate system is designed to help people travel more freely across the 27-nation EU and open up...
Travel101 WIXX

Factbox: EU digital COVID certificate, the key to summer travel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union launched on Thursday it digital COVID certificate system designed to help citizens travel more freely across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. WHAT IS IT?. The EU digital COVID certificate, which can be on a smartphone or printed out, takes the form...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine restores 20% VAT for some agricultural commodities

KYIV, July 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's parliament on Thursday restored a 20% rate of value-added tax (VAT) on some agricultural commodities saying that its cut to 14% last year was a mistake and resulted in an increased tax burden for processing industries. The International Monetary Fund, Ukraine's main lender, also...
AgricultureKESQ

EU plans to end caged animal farming in ‘historic decision’

The European Union will work to phase out caged animal farming across the bloc, after a petition calling for an end to the practice gathered more than a million signatures. The European Commission has outlined plans to propose legislation which would phase out — and ultimately ban — cages for farm animals, including rabbits, young hens, quails, ducks and geese.