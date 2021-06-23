EU grain industry warns of import surge from green goals

PRAGUE, July 2 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's grain harvest should decrease by 7.1% this year to 6.77 million tonnes, the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Friday in its first crop estimate this season. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of June 10. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2021-June 2020-final 2019-final wheat 4,540,585 4,902,414 4,812,163 rye 125,985 172,364 157,561 barley 1,694,567 1,816,182 1,718,061 oats 208,371 183,357 134,410 triticale 197,808 213,256 195,409 BASIC GRAINS 6,767,317 7,287,572 7,017,605 rapeseed 1,071,893 1,245,328 1,156,973 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased to 1,235,253 hectares, from 1,250,765 hectares harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet)