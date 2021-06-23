Cancel
Can ET see us? Study finds many stars with prime Earth view

By SETH BORENSTEIN
 13 days ago

Feeling like you are being watched? It could be from a lot farther away than you think. Astronomers took a technique used to look for life on other planets and flipped it around — so instead of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...

Astronomers see 2,034 stars in Earth Transit Zone

Scientists said on June 23, 2021, that they’ve identified 2,034 star systems within 326 light-years whose astronomers, if there are any, could find Earth much as we’ve found most known exoplanets. That’s by seeing a transit of our pale blue dot across the face of our sun. At such times, Earth would be backlit by our sun. But Earth’s atmosphere would be visible and would contain clues Earth is inhabited. Co-author of the study Lisa Kaltenegger at Cornell University commented in a statement:
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Study Finds Over 1,700 Star Systems From Which ETs Could Have Seen Earth

Reversing the concept of searching space for intelligent life, a new study has determined that there are over 1,700 star systems wherein extraterrestrials, should they exist there and were looking, would have been able to spot Earth. The intriguing research is reportedly a continuation of a similar project from last autumn which found there are 1,004 star systems presently in a position to observe our planet cross in front of the sun, which is how astronomers currently identify exoplanets from our vantage point here on Earth. Taking the scientific inquiry even further, astrophysicist Lisa Kaltenegger pondered how the constantly changing position of stars in space might impact that number.
Past, present and future stars that can see Earth as a transiting exoplanet

In the search for life in the cosmos, transiting exoplanets are currently our best targets. With thousands already detected, our search is entering a new era of discovery with upcoming large telescopes that will look for signs of ‘life’ in the atmospheres of transiting worlds. Previous work has explored the zone from which Earth would be visible while transiting the Sun1,2,3,4. However, these studies considered only the current position of stars, and did not include their changing vantage point over time. Here we report that 1,715 stars within 100 parsecs from the Sun are in the right position to have spotted life on a transiting Earth since early human civilization (about 5,000 years ago), with an additional 319 stars entering this special vantage point in the next 5,000 years. Among these stars are seven known exoplanet hosts, including Ross-128, which saw Earth transit the Sun in the past, and Teegarden’s Star and Trappist-1, which will start to see it in 29 and 1,642 years, respectively. We found that human-made radio waves have already swept over 75 of the closest stars on our list.
