Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warrenville, IL

Illinois Safety Opens a New Office in Warrenville, Illinois, Bringing CPR Training to an Even Wider Audience

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 9 days ago

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Illinois Safety, a trusted CPR training instructor based in Northern Illinois, is opening up a new location in Warrenville, Illinois, located some 50 minutes southwest of Chicago. Its Warrenville location will mark Illinois Safety’s fifth office, the other four being located in cities and towns across Northern Illinois: Plano, Addison, Tinley Park, and Elmwood Park.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrenville, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Plano, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Warrenville, IL
Government
City
Elmwood Park, IL
City
Tinley Park, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Aed#Northern Illinois#Basic Life Support#Prweb#Illinois Safety#Illinois Safety Does#Warrenville Cpr#Ecc#Aha#Heartsaver First Aid#Chicagoans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...