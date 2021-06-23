Illinois Safety Opens a New Office in Warrenville, Illinois, Bringing CPR Training to an Even Wider Audience
WARRENVILLE, Ill. (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Illinois Safety, a trusted CPR training instructor based in Northern Illinois, is opening up a new location in Warrenville, Illinois, located some 50 minutes southwest of Chicago. Its Warrenville location will mark Illinois Safety’s fifth office, the other four being located in cities and towns across Northern Illinois: Plano, Addison, Tinley Park, and Elmwood Park.www.stamfordadvocate.com