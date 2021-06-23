6 Shopping Tips If You’re On The Hunt For Vintage Sunglasses

The royal family loves their sunglasses. From Princess Anne's sporty specs to Meghan Markle's enviable collection of sunnies, the royals are experts on choosing just the right pairs to blend classic elegance and cool. So, it's only naturally that with summer upon us, the royals are also the perfect people to turn to for some sunglasses inspiration. Fortunately for those of us not on a royal budget (or just not willing to spend a mint) several of the royal family's favorite sunglasses brands also happen to be on sale during Amazon Prime Day.