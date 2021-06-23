Cancel
MLB

Royals' Angel Zerpa: Strikes out nine in Double-A debut

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Zerpa was promoted to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday. He allowed four runs on six hits and struck out nine over 4.2 innings in a loss to Arkansas. The 21-year-old southpaw was dominant at High-A Quad Cities this year with a 2.59 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 53:8 K:BB across 41.2 innings. Zerpa will now work at the Double-A level. He was protected from the Rule 5 draft when his contracted was selected in November. While it's unlikely Zerpa ascends to the majors this year, a strong showing in Double-A could put him on track to make the big leagues sometime next year.

