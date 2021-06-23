Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Kris Bubic: Works in relief

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Bubic struck out two over 2.1 perfect innings in relief Tuesday in the Royals' 6-5 win over the Yankees. When starter Brady Singer was pulled midway through the bottom of the fourth after racking up 96 pitches, Bubic stepped in to get the Royals through the middle innings. The Royals will add another starter to the mix Wednesday when Danny Duffy (forearm) returns from the injured list, but his arrival won't necessarily close the door on Bubic sticking in the rotation. The decision on the team's No. 5 starter will likely come down to Bubic or Jackson Kowar, who also worked out of the bullpen in his most recent outing following a pair of disastrous starts to begin his big-league career.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Singer
Person
Kris Bubic
Person
Danny Duffy
Person
Jackson Kowar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Yankees#Forearm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNewsday

Yankees have everything in good working order in rout of Royals

Don’t look now, but the Yankees may be having a moment. For 10 weeks the ballclub was inconsistent and enigmatic. An offense that was supposed to be a powerhouse sputtered. The all-around play was fundamentally unsound. Only the stellar pitching of ace Gerrit Cole and the cadre of relievers kept the Yankees afloat in the AL East.
MLBFOX Sports

Martinez, Renfroe lift Red Sox over Royals 6-2 amid delays

BOSTON (AP) — J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe homered, Martin Perez pitched two-run ball into the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-2 Wednesday night in a game twice delayed by poor weather. First pitch was pushed back 41 minutes and umpires stopped play...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Making solid progress in recovery

Royals manager Mike Matheny said Monday that he received positive reports regarding Benintendi's recovery from a right rib fracture, and the outfielder could soon resume baseball activities, MLB.com reports. "You can tell he's lost a lot of that -- whether it's coughing or sneezing -- pain that was going with that," Matheny said of Benintendi. "Unfortunately, when you have that injury, you are so subjected to testing it without wanting to. Whatever reason, when you have that injury, seems like you sneeze more than you've ever sneezed in your life. But he says none of that's bothering him anymore."
MLBPosted by
Salina Post

Royals: Merrifield, Barlow receive monthly honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals announced today that infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield and right-handed pitcher Scott Barlow have been named Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for the month of June. The awards are determined by a local media vote. Merrifield, 32, led the Majors with...
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (7/2): Royals snap nine-game skid, Cardinals win in extras

(KMAland) -- The Royals snapped their skid while the Cardinals won in extras on Friday in MLB action. Royals (34-47): Salvador Perez and Hanser Alberto both went deep and combined to drive in three and score four runs for the Royals in a 7-4 win over the Twins. Whit Merrifield and Carlos Santana also had two hits each in the win for KC. Richard Lovelady (1-0) grabbed the win with two innings of shutout relief. Scott Barlow threw a clean ninth for his third save.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Heads to bench Friday

O'Hearn is out of the lineup Friday against the Twins, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. O'Hearn started all 10 games since being recalled by the Royals on June 21, and he's gone 12-for-41 with three homers, seven RBI, five runs and 11 strikeouts in 41 plate appearances. Jorge Soler will bat second as the designated hitter Friday.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Jackson Kowar: Logs three innings in relief

Kowar allowed two runs on three hits and struck out one in three innings in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Boston. Kowar was called upon for a bulk relief assignment, and his first two innings went well. The right-hander struggled in the ninth as Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run home run. Bizarrely, this relief outing was Kowar's longest of three appearances this year, even though the first two were starts. He's still allowed 10 runs across five innings to begin his major-league career. It's unclear if the 24-year-old will reenter the rotation next week -- if he does, it'll likely be versus the Yankees if he stays on regular rest.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Zimmer: Works two innings as opener

Zimmer pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three in Friday's 5-3 win over Boston. He did not factor in the decision. Zimmer was effective as the opener Friday. He's drawn a little bit of high-leverage work out of the bullpen this year with two saves, three wins and four holds across 23 appearances. The right-hander sports a 2.03 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB across 26.2 innings, and he's only given up runs in three of his outings.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Goes long Friday

Bryant went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers. The Cubs managed just five hits on the night and Bryant's was the only one that went for extra bases when he took Tony Gonsolin deep to center field on the first pitch he saw. The 25-year-old otherwise had a quiet outing as his slash line stands at .273/.360/.522 with 15 homers, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored four stolen bases and a 31:68 BB:K. Bryant has been slumping recently with just five hits in his last 13 games but he's still making good contact, as his 39.3 percent hard-hit rate is the highest he's had since his MVP season in 2016.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Kris Bryant, offense cranks it up again for Cubs

After a rough stretch at the plate, the Cubs were looking for a game in which they could turn things around on offense. They got it Tuesday, stringing some hits together when they needed them in a 7-1 victory over the visiting Indians. Kris Bryant got it started in the...
MLBPasadena Star-News

Angels send Jose Quintana to the bullpen, where he’ll work in short relief

ANAHEIM ― If the next step for Jose Quintana wasn’t obvious from his performance, it was confirmed when the Angels activated the veteran left-hander from the injured list Monday, days before the team needed a starting pitcher. Quintana is headed to the bullpen, Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Tuesday. Save for...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Nursing side soreness

Bryant is not playing Tuesday against the Brewers due to side soreness, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. The extent of Bryant's injury is unclear, as is his status for Wednesday's game. If the 29-year-old misses any time beyond Tuesday, Eric Sogard and Patrick Wisdom will likely share the load at third base, with Jason Heyward getting more regular playing time in right field.