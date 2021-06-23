Royals' Kris Bubic: Works in relief

Bubic struck out two over 2.1 perfect innings in relief Tuesday in the Royals' 6-5 win over the Yankees. When starter Brady Singer was pulled midway through the bottom of the fourth after racking up 96 pitches, Bubic stepped in to get the Royals through the middle innings. The Royals will add another starter to the mix Wednesday when Danny Duffy (forearm) returns from the injured list, but his arrival won't necessarily close the door on Bubic sticking in the rotation. The decision on the team's No. 5 starter will likely come down to Bubic or Jackson Kowar, who also worked out of the bullpen in his most recent outing following a pair of disastrous starts to begin his big-league career.