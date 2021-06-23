Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Hits key home run
Kim (finger) slugged a pinch-hit solo home run Tuesday in the Padres' 3-2 win over the Dodgers. While batting for pitcher Blake Snell in the bottom of the fifth, Kim sent a Clayton Kershaw curveball over the left-field fence for his fifth home run of the season. The rookie infielder was removed from Monday's game with an injury to a finger on his right hand, but the Padres' decision to make him available off the bench a day later suggests the issue isn't anything especially worrisome.www.cbssports.com