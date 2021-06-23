Cancel
Pocono Organics CBD 325 starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole for first race of doubleheader

By Steven Taranto
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the month of June, the NASCAR Cup Series has been making a cross-country trek from Sonoma Raceway on the west coast towards Pocono Raceway all the way in the northeast. At every stop on this trip, nobody has been able to slow down or even so much as remain in the same zip code as Kyle Larson -- a problem for the rest of the field which continues heading into the Cup Series' annual visit to the Pocono mountains.

www.cbssports.com
