Pocono Organics CBD 325 starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole for first race of doubleheader

It took 129.5 laps of work for Kyle Larson to put himself in position to earn his fourth Cup Series win a row. And then, it took all of one corner for all of that to change. Alex Bowman won Saturday's Pocono Organics 325 in the final corner after Kyle Larson, who had been leading the race by over a second on the final lap, blew a tire entering Turn 3 coming to the checkered flag. Bowman earns his third win of 2021 and the fifth of his career, snapping Larson's win streak while simultaneously preserving a streak of six straight victories for Hendrick Motorsports.