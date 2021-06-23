Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New Jersey school board restores Columbus Day and other holidays after criticism over their removal

By Justin Vallejo
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UEsm_0adAVSLz00

A school board in New Jersey reversed its decision to remove holiday names from its calendar after a rowdy meeting where hundreds of parents called for their resignation for almost four hours.

The Randolph Township Board of Education removed religious, military and ethnic names like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Memorial Day and Colombus Day in what Italian-American families said was an attempt to erase their history and indoctrinate their children into a Marxist ideology.

As board president Tammy MacKay prepared to pass a motion to reverse the decision and asked "where are we now, where are we tonight", calls from the crowd yelled for her resignation.

"Really?" she said as the room erupted in cheers. "I’m going to finish, so…"

Ms MacKay apologised for the move while questioning the political motivations behind how their school board became a national news story seemingly overnight. School board meetings across the country have become flashpoints in a campaign against “critical race theory” being used to inform curricula without community consultation.

"I can assure you that I did not intend and I do not believe that any member of this board intended to insult or disrespect the ancestry or heritage of an Italian-American or anyone else," Ms MacKay said. "I would also like to apologize to those who believe that this board is disrespected or disregarded."

The 10 June vote to remove all holiday names and replace them with “day off” came after backlash for the board’s renaming of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day. It led to a Change.org petition demanding the board resign, with creator Tom Tatem appearing on cable news networks like Fox News to say the board was pushing its ideological agenda without consulting parents.

Board member Ronald Conti said they started with the best intentions to be more inclusive to the district’s students and families, but that it became a "political bomb" with outside groups to blame for the board landing on a grenade.

"The actions of select groups outside of the board of education, seized the opportunity and exploited this discussion and through various news organisations making Randolph school calendar ground zero for a national political debate," he said.

But for almost four hours on Monday night, regular residents, parents and families expressed their frustration at having the school board dictating their personal ideologies rather than taking into consideration the community’s views.

They included Kathleen Mahoney, a former Randolph school employee of 33 years who worked as a school psychologist.

"Our school district provided in-service to the staff on multiculturalism, that was a board administrative dictate, and we were taught as staff members, to value each child as an individual," Ms Mahoney told the school board she once worked under.

"In the words of Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King, we need to be kind to each other, we need to value history, and we need to respect ethnicity, not erase it."

Another local resident, Kiara, said she has suffered discrimination as an Italian-American who "couldn’t be trusted" because of the stereotype they’re all involved in crime, and that people pushing their own agenda into the school district would lead to increased prejudice.

"Some forget how a person is not defined by their skin colour, religion, political beliefs and ethnicity, so some forget to love and start to judge," she said.

"Sometimes some forget about injustice and discrimination faced by a lot of ethnic groups as they came to the United States for a new life, one of these groups being Italians just because in today’s society we label them as white."

John Sharples, whose daughter goes to the school in Randolph where Monday night’s meeting was held, said he woke up one morning and found his town had been turned into a "nationwide embarrassment".

"I do feel the need to remind you that you were elected to further the town’s people, who elected you, values into the school system, and not your own," he said.

Randolph Township Schools Director of Communications, Matthew Pfouts, said in a statement to The Independent that the board is grateful for the feedback.

"The very essence of education is to learn, to grow and to apply lessons learned. The last few weeks have showcased a concerned community, an interested public and a responsive Board of Education that acknowledged a decision made without proper consideration," he said.

"In the future, a review committee will seek community input on any proposed calendar changes."

Community Policy
View All 44 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

163K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alveda King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Day#Randolph School#Race#Colombus Day#Marxist#Italian American#Change Org#Fox News#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Politicsbeaconjournal.com

Residents pack Hudson school board meeting, speak out on inclusiveness

HUDSON — Even without any actions on the Hudson school board's Monday agenda pertaining to the district's diversity program, the topic drove the largest public turnout yet in a recent string of meetings where community members have shared their views. Two racially tinged incidents in the city since the previous...
PoliticsNew York Post

Florida Department of Education bans critical race theory from classrooms

Florida’s Board of Education banned critical race theory in public school classrooms in a unanimous vote on Thursday, despite a polarizing debate on the controversial topic. A new amendment by the board blocks topics that “distort historical events,” naming CRT, the 1619 Project and lessons that minimize or deny the Holocaust.
EducationNBC New York

NJ School Board Reverses Decision to Remove Holidays From Calendar, Citing Threats

After a five-hour shouting match with parents at a New Jersey school district, the school board has reversed its decision to remove all holidays from the school calendar. The controversy began with the Randolph School Board just removing Columbus Day from the school calendar and changing it to Indigenous People Day, but some parents weren’t happy so the board got rid of all holidays' names last month by calling them "days off." Board members reversed that decision on Monday following the lengthy meeting with angry parents.
Randolph, NJwpgtalkradio.com

Randolph, NJ, District Restores Holiday Names to Calendar After Uproar

The Randolph Board of Education endured nearly four hours of public comment and criticism Monday night before voting to restore the names of holidays to the school calendar. The special meeting with only one item on the agenda was called after the board was put in the national spotlight for dropping the names of all holidays. Initially, the district had tried to rename Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples Day.
Educationfirststateupdate.com

Racism, Black History, White Supremacy Added To Delaware School’s Curricula

On Thursday, John Carney signed House Bill 198 into law. Delaware schools will follow the law as laid out below. § 4142. Black History instruction. (a)(1) Each school district and charter school serving students in 1 or more of the grades K through 12 shall provide instruction on Black History as part of all educational programming.
Arlington County, VAfox13news.com

Arlington School Board votes to remove police from schools

ARLINGTON, Va. - In a unanimous 5 to 0 vote on Thursday night, the Arlington County Public School Board voted to remove school resource officers from permanent daily positions in schools. The vote follows the recommendations of a working group which studied the issue for months and concluded most non...
Educationaroundosceola.com

State bans “critical race theory” in public schools

The Florida Board of Education on Thursday banned “critical race theory” from being taught in public schools. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appoints the 7-member board, lobbied for the effort and said it will prevent history lessons that “denigrate the Founding Fathers.”. Critics say the move aims to stop teachers from...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Nine-year-old student slams school district after it allows Black Lives Matter posters despite promising no politics in school

A 9-year-old Minnesota student confronted her local school board after her district apparently reversed its ban on Black Lives Matter posters being displayed in classrooms. “When I was here two weeks ago, you told us to report any BLM in our schools. Apparently, you know they're in our schools because you made [them],” the young girl told the Lakeville Area School Board on June 8.
Posted by
Chloe Tai

The debate over reopening New Jersey schools

There are increasing discussions surrounding when is the proper time for New Jersey students to return to school.Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash. In May, Governor Phil Murphy announced that all New Jersey schools will be returning to in-person, full-time instruction in the fall. While many are excited about the return to campus, and most are already back in person, there are still some parents and counties that are hesitant about fully reopening.
Virginia StateNew Haven Register

Virginia school board votes to remove officers from halls

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school district is removing police officers from its school hallways. The Arlington Public Schools board unanimously approved the change on Thursday, the Washington Post reported. Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán said law enforcement agencies will respond to emergencies but no longer will have officers stationed...
Public Healthabc17news.com

NJ superintendent placed on leave after refusing to make school masks optional

MANALAPAN, New Jersey (WABC) — A New Jersey superintendent was placed on administrative leave after refusing to make facemasks optional for students. The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education made the decision during a Tuesday night meeting, after Dr. John Marciante said he would continue to abide by Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order that allows for mask removal only in extreme heat.
EducationPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best School District in New Jersey

Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances that help shape who they become. While these environmental conditions are virtually countless, a small handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and likelihood for future success. Whether or not a child succeeds academically can depend considerably on school quality. A […]