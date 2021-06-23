Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Don McLean’s daughter Jackie alleges emotional and mental abuse by her father

By Clémence Michallon
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crkKQ_0adAVPho00

Don McLean ’s daughter Jackie McLean has alleged that her father emotionally and mentally abused her for years.

Jackie opened up about her childhood in a new report published on Wednesday by Rolling Stone .

She told the publication the alleged abuse began when she was a child, with verbal attacks and isolation.

“There was a constant state of fear in the house about the slightest thing [that] would make my dad turn into a crazy person,” Jackie told Rolling Stone. “…If somebody moved an item in the house and he didn’t know where it was, then he would go on a rampage for hours… And everyone was just constantly on edge because it was chaos.”

Jackie isn’t alleging physical abuse on her father’s part. She told Rolling Stone she has felt physical manifestations of her trauma, stating: “If I talk about my experiences, my teeth chatter and I get cold and sweaty even if I hear his name.”

Don McClean has denied any abusive behaviour, as well all allegations that he isolated or conditioned anyone. “I don’t understand what mental and emotional abuse is,” he told Rolling Stone . “There would never be any paralysing attacks ’cause her mother was always around. I would never attack her anyway; I would never attack anybody. If I yelled at you for five minutes you’d think I yelled at you for an hour because it’s shocking. I would snap sometimes; I did have a temper. ”

The Independent has contacted Don McLean’s representative for comment.

Jackie says the alleged abuse caused her to develop anxiety, depression, and OCD, as well as coping rituals.

The “American Pie” singer in 2016 was arrested on charges including domestic violence assault against his estranged wife. He initially pleaded not guilty, then entered a guilty plea. The domestic violence assault charge was eventually dismissed.

He has denied assaulting his ex-wife and his lawyer said in a previous statement that the reason for the plea was “not because he was in fact guilty of anything, but to provide closure for his family and keep the whole process as private as possible”.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

163K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Mclean
Person
Don Mclean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

An emotional Dr Harry Cooper brings host Anh Do to tears as he talks about his beloved father and losing his daughter Tiffany to colon cancer on Anh's Brush With Fame

Popular television vet Dr Harry Cooper has spoken movingly about the loss of his caughter to cancer, and the generosity of his father during a portrait sitting for Anh's Brush With Fame. Host Anh Do was reduced to tears multiple times during the emotionally raw interview. The 77-year-old celebrity vet...
Family RelationshipsStar-Herald

JACKIE GINGRICH CUSHMAN: My children's father

In January 1995, I made a list of 18 attributes that described the type of man I wanted to marry. The list included “wants children,” “high family ties — loves his mother,” “secure in themselves” and “social.”. Three years later, I married such a man. A man who more than...
Atlanta, INWTHR

Alex Trebek's daughter pays tribute to her dad on Father's Day

ATLANTA — The late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek's daughter posted a heartfelt message on Father's Day to her dad on social media Sunday. Alex's oldest daughter, 55-year-old Nicky Trebek, shared three images on Instagram, months after her father's death. "I will miss you forever," a picture post read with the...
CelebritiesKTVB

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Dani Soares 'Would Never' Deny Father of Her Daughter From Being in Her Life

In an ironic twist, after giving up yachting, Dani Soares is finally feeling anchored thanks to motherhood. "Oh my god, it's hard," the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star tells ET of being a first-time mom. She welcomed daughter Lilly in May. She's now raising her in Australia, officially retired from life as a stewardess. "Honestly, it's hard and everything, but if Lilly wasn't here, I feel like I would probably be passed out on the street right now with heels and makeup everywhere, and that's not a good thing. So she definitely came to change my life and give me the meaning that I was looking for."
CelebritiesLockhaven Express

Britney Spears’ father seeks court probe of her allegations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father has asked the court overseeing his daughter’s conservatorship to investigate her statements to a judge last week on the court’s control of her medical treatment and personal life, which she called overly restrictive and abusive. James Spears emphasized in a pair of documents...
CelebritiesThe Independent

Emotional moment Trevor Phillips invokes daughter’s funeral during interview

Trevor Phillips recalled his daughter’s death to question a government minister over the hypocrisy of former health secretary Matt Hancock’s coronavirus rule breach. After quizzing Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis, Phillips said “The pictures we saw were on 6 May. On 11 May, my family buried my daughter who had died not of Covid, but during the lockdown. Three hundred of our family and friends turned up online but most of them were not allowed to be by the graveside, even though it was in the open air, because of the rule of 30.
Musictheclevelandamerican.com

Zion’s daughter posted a photo of her father and made everyone fall in love

For many years, Isadora Fikiurova She has become one of the most popular young women in the Latin world. Not only is this with the daughter’s son சாயன்னே He has shown great gifts for music. On his social networks he shares various moments with his family and friends, which attracts his followers from all over the continent. This time he was no exception from creating a post with his friends.
Relationship Advicehotnewhiphop.com

E-40 Celebrates 30 Years Of Marriage With His Wife

West Coast rap icon E-40 has officially spent thirty years of marriage with his wife, Tracy Stevens. The couple got married in 1991 and they've spent the last three decades together, celebrating their anniversary this week. The rapper posted some of his favorite pictures of them together to share their...
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Will This House Last Forever? by Xanthi Barker review – a daughter’s attempt to understand her absent father

In this moving memoir shot through with love and pain, the author considers why Sebastian Barker chose poetry over parenthood. The father of this book’s subtitle (On Losing a Father) is – was – the poet Sebastian Barker. The tense in which he exists is unstable in Xanthi Barker’s complicatedly nuanced, absorbing and moving memoir. After suffering from lung cancer he died, at 68, of cardiac arrest on 31 January 2014, but for a while, after his death, she felt him to be alive. He was the son of the poet George Barker and the novelist Elizabeth Smart (By Grand Central Station I Sat Down and Wept) and a fine lyrical poet himself. The love his daughter has for him – admiring, tender and sometimes unmanageably intense – is never in question but keeps company with other feelings: disappointment, resentment and pain.