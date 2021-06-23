Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort, SC

Beaufort OKs $28.8 million budget. Here’s what’s happening with taxes, trash rates

By Karl Puckett
Island Packet Online
 9 days ago

Garbage rates are going up. City taxes are going down. Those are highlights of the 2022 City of Beaufort budget, which the City Council OK’d 5-0 Tuesday evening. City taxes will be 78.2 mills on the dollar of assessed value of property within the city limits, which is 1.1 mills less than the current budget. That means residents will see a slight decrease in the city portion of their tax bill. The owner of a $250,000 home would see a reduction of $11 in the city portion of their tax bill, Finance Director Kathy Todd said.

www.islandpacket.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardeeville, SC
Beaufort, SC
Business
City
Ridgeland, SC
Beaufort, SC
Government
City
Beaufort, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#City Limits#Operating Budget#The City Council#Columbia#Capital Waste Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
ReligionPosted by
Fox News

Boy Scouts of America reaches pivotal agreement with victims

The Boy Scouts of America have reached an agreement with attorneys representing some 60,000 victims of child sex abuse in what could prove to be a pivotal moment in the organization’s bankruptcy case. Attorneys for the BSA filed court papers late Thursday outlining a restructuring support agreement, or RSA, with...