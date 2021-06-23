Beaufort OKs $28.8 million budget. Here’s what’s happening with taxes, trash rates

Garbage rates are going up. City taxes are going down. Those are highlights of the 2022 City of Beaufort budget, which the City Council OK’d 5-0 Tuesday evening. City taxes will be 78.2 mills on the dollar of assessed value of property within the city limits, which is 1.1 mills less than the current budget. That means residents will see a slight decrease in the city portion of their tax bill. The owner of a $250,000 home would see a reduction of $11 in the city portion of their tax bill, Finance Director Kathy Todd said.