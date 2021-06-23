Justus Proffit Reassess the Rockstar Lifestyle on "Big Mistake" (KEXP Premiere)
Sobriety might not be the sexiest subject but with the return of live music no longer just on the brink but basically here, I think it’s worth taking a moment to talk about all the musicians who found a healthier lifestyle during this year off. Without the grind of touring, the pressure of performance, and the anxiety of constant socializing, I wonder how many musicians also found themselves reevaluating their relationship with substances and the part that the music scene plays in their abuse of it.kexp.org