Justus Proffit Reassess the Rockstar Lifestyle on "Big Mistake" (KEXP Premiere)

This one's for the lovers. For soft, loving kisses in bed seconds after waking up. For (hopefully) making it through quarantine with someone you still like. For interlocking fingers and swinging arms across the park, the beach, the city streets. For loud laughs while having a few too many drinks at the bar. For the thought and the care they put into the things they give to you. For day trips and weekend trips and international flights next to the person you want to share a lifetime of adventures with. For their light touch in public just to let you know they're right beside you.