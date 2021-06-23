Cancel
Environment

Heat wave prompts conservation call

 13 days ago

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas urged Texans to cut back on power usage last week when an unusually large number of power plants shut down for unexpected repairs as temperatures soared. ERCOT officials announced Friday that Texans could resume normal levels of electricity use, however. ERCOT came under fire after widespread outages during the winter storm in mid-February, resulting in the CEO being forced out and much of the board replaced. Saturday marked the official first day ...

#Heat Wave#Winter Storm#Power Plants#Electricity#Extreme Weather#Texans#Ercot
