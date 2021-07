Jun. 30—Two people were killed and three were injured in a two-alarm house fire in southwest Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to a fire official. Crews from the Modesto and Ceres fire departments were dispatched to a home in the 1900 block of El Sereno Street just south of Hatch Road. The report of a working structure fire came in about 7 a.m. and quickly was upgraded to two alarms.