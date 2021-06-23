Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, KY

Diversity, Global Learning and Workforce Solutions leaders named at BCTC

By Hagan Wells
WTVQ
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) places high importance on its community outreach and collaboration. Considering this, BCTC has named these new leaders for departments to help: Dr. Erin Tipton as Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions, Erin Howard as Associate Dean of Global Learning and Carlous Yates as Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

www.wtvq.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Danville, KY
Lexington, KY
Education
City
Lexington, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bctc#Wtvq#Kctcs#Danville Campus Director#Student Outreach Services#D#Hispanic#Nku#Student Support Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...