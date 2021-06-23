Diversity, Global Learning and Workforce Solutions leaders named at BCTC
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) places high importance on its community outreach and collaboration. Considering this, BCTC has named these new leaders for departments to help: Dr. Erin Tipton as Associate Vice President for Workforce Solutions, Erin Howard as Associate Dean of Global Learning and Carlous Yates as Associate Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.www.wtvq.com