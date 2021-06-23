Cancel
Immigration

Harris to visit U.S.-Mexico border on Friday

NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Harris will be traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday. This comes after a trip to Guatemala and Mexico as the liaison to the Northern Triangle and efforts to address immigration concerns. NBC's Monica Alba has details.

