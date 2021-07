A few dozen drivers from the Gorillas food delivery service protested again in front of the company’s headquarters in Berlin for better working conditions. The initiators of the campaign previously criticized the Twitter news service regarding working hours and sick leave regulations as well as what they considered to be insufficient pay. On banners they asked other employees to leave their bicycles and take part in the protest. In the afternoon, Gorillas Managing Director Kagan Sümer visited the demonstrating employees for a conversation.