Have the dream of living in a log cabin? Maybe one of these five log cabins in Central New York could be your future home. So many people dream and lust after log cabins just like the five that are pictured down below. Especially here in Central New York where they are so much more abundant than in other parts of the country. There are so many reasons why too. Usually, if you choose to live in a log cabin, you will find yourself out surrounded by woods. That is one way to guarantee some peace and quiet for once, right?