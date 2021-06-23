Australian State Of Victoria Bans Sydney Travelers, Rules For Covid-19 To Ease

MIAMI – For the first time, New Zealand halts the trans-Tasman bubble to all of Australia, possibly resuming with negative COVID test results. “There are now several cases and outbreaks in Australia in various stages of containment, and the health risk to New Zealand as a result of these cases is growing,” said Chris Hipkins, the country’s COVID response minister. Hipkins explained that he was taking the “precautionary action” of temporarily extending the pause to NSW to include the entire country.