Australian State Of Victoria Bans Sydney Travelers, Rules For Covid-19 To Ease

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYDNEY — Victorian health authorities are expected to unveil more eased Covid-19 restrictions, as the state effectively shut its border to seven Sydney municipalities. Over the past three Wednesdays, the state government has announced regional Victoria and Melbourne would move to more relaxed rules as its recent lockdown-inducing outbreaks wind down. Acting Premier James Merlino refused to foreshadow if that would be […]

www.thefloridastar.com
