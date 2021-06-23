See inside Speyside Cooperage, an Ohio-based bourbon barrel maker

BOURBON NEWS & NOTES – for 2 July 2021, by Susan Reigler. Second Release of the 2021-22 Batch of Booker’s Bourbon is Now Available. Among all the limited edition bourbon releases that happen fairly regularly throughout the year, Booker’s Small Batch is one of the easier ones to find. It will usually be on the shelf at the Jim Beam Homeplace visitor center in Clermont (though the distillery is currently closed to visitors until this fall) and at select retailers.