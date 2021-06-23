See inside Speyside Cooperage, an Ohio-based bourbon barrel maker
Kentucky will forever be the home of bourbon, but a key component in the process for distilleries there and elsewhere comes from right here in Ohio.www.bizjournals.com
Kentucky will forever be the home of bourbon, but a key component in the process for distilleries there and elsewhere comes from right here in Ohio.www.bizjournals.com
The Columbus Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/columbus