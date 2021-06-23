Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gloucester, MA

The mystery of the lost-and-found ‘Perfect Storm’ photo album

By Arianna MacNeill
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 9 days ago

"It was taken by a drunk friend, and I do not feel that was right. SORRY."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAffK_0adAUVtX00
The harbor in Gloucester. Lane Turner/Globe staff, file

After three days missing, The Crow’s Nest — the Gloucester bar featured in the 2000 movie “The Perfect Storm” — has had its photo album honoring the film and those who died on the original Andrea Gail returned.

“We are thrilled to have our photo album back! It was sent overnight from Georgia,” a post to the bar’s Facebook page announced on Wednesday.

An anonymous note accompanied the album.

“I just wanted to return this,” the note, which was shared on Twitter, read. “It was taken by a drunk friend, and I do not feel that was right. SORRY.”

The film, which starred George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg, told the story of the fishing boat the Andrea Gail, which set sail from Gloucester and encountered a historically massive storm at sea in the fall of 1991; its entire crew perished.

The photo album, which went missing from the neighborhood bar on Sunday, featured photos of not only the actors in the film, but the original crew aboard the vessel who died. The album was shared with anyone who went to the bar, according to WBZ.

“I thought it was a great tribute to the people who made the movie, as well as the fishermen who were on the Andrea Gail,” bar owner Mary Anne Shatford told the news station. “The guys all hung around here. They were all our friends, and actually, my brother was on the boat.”

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester, MA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Gloucester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
George Clooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Photo Album#The Perfect Storm#Wbz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Related
Rock MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

13 Years Ago: Shinedown Embrace the Perfect Storm on Career-Defining ‘The Sound of Madness’ Album

In the early 2000s, Shinedown emerged as one of rock’s bright young stars, delivering the platinum-selling debut Leave a Whisper and the gold-selling follow-up Us and Them. While it looked like a solid career with radio success lied ahead, things seemed less than guaranteed for the band considering what was happening behind the scenes heading into the creation of their third release, The Sound of Madness.
Celebritiesfox5atlanta.com

Halsey teases hints of 4th album with mysterious postcards

Halsey fans are waiting on her to release her fourth album. Some fans say they received mysterious postcards in the mail with a wax seal that read "H 4." The speculation comes as a surprise to fans because the Grammy Award winner is pregnant with her first child. The 26-year-old...
Books & LiteratureFlorida Times-Union

Book review: 'Perfect Storm' writer goes for a stroll

Simon & Schuster, 147 pages, $25.99. The author of “Tribe,” “War” and “The Perfect Storm” takes us on another thought-provoking journey. In “Freedom” we follow Sebastian Junger and several companions on a 400-mile walking trip across southern Pennsylvania. This was the trail many early settlers took to discover a new life in the West.
Photographyyoursun.com

Venice area photo album

VENICE — Every week, Our Town presents a variety of photos from organizations and individuals in the area. The photos can be from parties, gatherings, ceremonial donations or vacations. Have something you’d like to share? Email Kim Cool at kcool@venicegondolier.com or Scott Lawson at scott.lawson@yoursun.com. Be sure to include information...
East Lansing, MIlansingcitypulse.com

A murder mystery that’s perfect to read on the beach

It’s finally time to break out the beach towels and enjoy a good book while soaking up the summer heat. East Lansing lawyer Charles McLavry, who writes under the pen name Charles Cutter, has written “The Crooked Angel,” the fourth mystery in his popular legal thriller series that follows hotshot lawyer Burr Lafayette.
AfricaPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: Discovery of Mysterious Stones Sets Off 'Diamond Rush' in South Africa

A village in South Africa has become the site of a veritable 'diamond rush' as thousands of people have descended upon the location following the discovery of mysterious crystal-like stones that many are hoping could be precious gems. The excitement reportedly began last week in the community of KwaHlathi when a cattle herder plucked some of the curious objects from the ground. As word of his discovery spread, other residents began digging at the site and they also found the potential diamonds in the dirt, which set off a full-blown frenzy in the region. Not long after that, a massive throng of people journeyed to the village armed with shovels, pickaxes, and dreams of striking it rich.
AnimalsMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Picture perfect: Capturing frame-worthy bird photos

Getting bird photographs you’ll want to frame or share requires dedication, patience — and it doesn’t hurt to have a top-notch camera. Camera gear expenses can add up fast. Anyone looking to get into bird photography will notice that top-of-the-line camera bodies and lenses easily climb into the thousands of dollars. If you’re new to bird photography, or photography in general, instead of breaking the bank on the best equipment, it’s better to go for the cheaper gear and learn how to use it before upgrading to the most expensive gear.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

World’s oldest living man, 112, reveals free longevity secret

No man alive today has been on Earth longer than Emilio Flores Márquez. On Wednesday, Guinness World Records confirmed that, at 112 years and 326 days, the Puerto Rican centenarian is the world’s oldest man. At 118, Kane Tanaka currently holds both the titles of oldest female and oldest person.
Animalsohmymag.co.uk

This photo of an almost completely shaved husky is making the Internet smile

Have you ever seen a fully shaved dog? And more precisely, a Husky? Now you have! Posted on Twitter, this photo has inspired both amusement and irritation... The reason? Like many other dogs, Huskies have an essential undercoat to their fur, which keeps them warm in the winter and provides adequate ventilation when temperatures are high.
PhotographyBBC

Twitter detectives solve Edwardian photos mystery

An amateur photographer who found more than 100 Edwardian family photos said "twitter detectives" solved the mystery of who they might have belonged to. John Thomson, from Bath in Somerset, took home a box of glass negatives from a bookshop 12 years ago, which he thought he had developed. But...
ScienceGizmodo

Archaeologists Open Frozen Wooden Box Found on Viking Mountain Pass

Melting glacial ice along a mountain passageway in Norway has resulted in the discovery of hundreds of ancient artifacts. One of these items, a wooden box with the lid still firmly in place, has finally been opened, revealing its precious contents. Bits of beeswax. Yep, the wooden box was holding...
Musichypefresh.co

Tyler, The Creator announces new album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Tyler, the Creator announced on Thursday (June 17) that his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, will drop on June 25. Taking to social media, Tyler revealed the title and cover art, which features a travel ID card with his photo, date of birth, and his alias “Tyler Baudelaire,” a reference to French poet Charles Baudelaire.
Video GamesInverse

Alien Artifacts

Fortnite Season 7 is officially underway, and among its litany of new features and the reintroduction of Battle Stars is a brand-new skin customization system that requires Alien Artifacts. In this guide, we’ll explain how Alien Artifacts work and detail five guaranteed locations you can use to find them during...
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Get lost in a dream with The Marías on ‘Cinema’

How do you describe a band like The Marías? Billed as alt-pop, the Angelenos incorporate a span of genres from jazz to reggaeton on their first full-length album, Cinema. However you describe it, one thing is certain—Cinema is a gorgeous album that, as described by lead singer María Zardoya, offers listeners a “break away from real life for a while to create some kind of dream world in their heads.”