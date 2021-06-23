New festival to be held in Blanco this fall

The Arnosky Family Farm will be one of the scenes for the newest Blanco County flower festival for Texas Marigolds. The farm is located at 13977 FM 2325 in Blanco, TX. Preparations have begun for a new festival that is set to enliven Blanco with color this fall. The Blanco Chamber of Commerce’s first Texas Marigold Festival, to be held over the course of two weekends in October, will celebrate the flower with “movies, music and merriment.” “We’re still planning, but now that the Lavender Festival is wrapped up we’ll be finalizing many details in the weeks to come,” said Libbey Aly, executive director of the Blanco Chamber of Commerce.