Burn ban remains off, commissioners declare July ‘First Responders Month’

The Blanco County Commissioners discussed reinstating the county-wide burn ban, but ultimately decided not to do so at this time. At their meeting Tuesday morning, they discussed growing incidents that would likely lead to a burn ban reinstatement soon. In the end, they kept the burn ban off, but warned the public to be careful. “It won’t be much longer before it’s going to have to come back on,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Chris Liesmann. The commissioners also approved a proc ...