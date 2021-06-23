Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanco County, TX

Burn ban remains off, commissioners declare July ‘First Responders Month’

Hill Country Passport
 13 days ago

The Blanco County Commissioners discussed reinstating the county-wide burn ban, but ultimately decided not to do so at this time. At their meeting Tuesday morning, they discussed growing incidents that would likely lead to a burn ban reinstatement soon. In the end, they kept the burn ban off, but warned the public to be careful. “It won’t be much longer before it’s going to have to come back on,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Chris Liesmann. The commissioners also approved a proc ...

www.hillcountrypassport.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Blanco County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Precinct 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy