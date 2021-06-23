Soccer Panthers go undefeated at Meridian Tournament

The Amory Panthers showed out on Wednesday at the Meridian Tournament, going 4-0 and only allowing one goal on the day against quality competition. “I felt like every player we took did some good things on the field, and we platooned two and three groups all four games,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “I was pleased with the overall effort and felt like we got better each game. To play four games and only give up one goal, we defended very well one on one, and Landon (Koehn), our goalkeeper, had some big saves. He didn’t get scored on all day.”