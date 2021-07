From the debate over the timing of its release – since we all know about Natasha’s fate in Avengers: Endgame – to the film being delayed three times due to the pandemic, the conversation surrounding Black Widow has been a roller coaster. There hasn’t been a Marvel movie in two years. On one end, two years is nothing. Most franchises have to wait longer than that for a sequel. On the other end, Marvel churns out two to three titles per year, so a two-year gap feels like a tremendous break.