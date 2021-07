Prince William and Prince Harry reunited to unveil a statue of their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday. The bronze statue is located in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace and depicts Diana along with three children. According to USA Today, the royal brothers had commissioned the statue in 2017 as a way to honor their mother, who died 20 years before in 1997 at age 36 in a car crash in Paris.