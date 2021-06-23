Leaving and tending to a lasting legacy

OPINION — Our patio is a cement slab that was laid in the 1970s. The cement is circled by a chokecherry tree, several stooped elms, and a lilac bush, making the space a cool, green cove most hours of the day. On the cement sits an aging set of mismatched patio furniture which I badly repainted in an attempt to create a shabby chic vibe, but is probably better described as just shabby. The aforementioned furniture also sports some blue cushions that are actually pretty cute, and the aforementioned foliage sports some twinkle lights that are downright festive — if I do say so myself. In other words, our patio is not going to win any awards for decor, but it’s a nice place to hang out.